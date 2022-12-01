The 2022-2023 college football bowl season is almost here.
The bowl schedule will be released on Selection Day, Dec. 4 starting at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. This year there are 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff and the national championship games. The bowl games will begin with the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks facing the UAB Blazers in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, and end on Monday, Jan. 9, with the CFP National Championship.
Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).
College Football Playoff schedule
Saturday, Dec. 31
CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
TBD vs. TBD
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 9
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Winners of semifinal matchups
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Complete college football bowl schedule
Friday, Dec. 16
Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
American/C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt
Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 17
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
ACC/Notre Dame vs. American
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cricket Celebration Bowl
MEAC vs. SWAC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
New Mexico Bowl
American/C-USA/MW/Sun Belt
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
LendingTree Bowl
MAC vs. Sun Belt
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Pac-12 vs. SEC
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Frisco Bowl
American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Mountain West vs. MAC
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 21
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Sun Belt vs. C-USA
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
American vs. C-USA
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 23
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
American vs. Army
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
American/ACC/Big 12/C-USA/MAC/MW/Pac-12/SEC/BYU/Army
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Quick Lane Bowl
Big Ten vs. MAC
Ford Field (Detroit)
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl Cramton Bowl
MAC vs. Sun Belt
(Montgomery, Alabama)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Big 12/ACC/American/C-USA
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
SEC vs. American
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton Navy-Marine Corps
ACC/ND vs. American
Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
AutoZone Liberty Bowl Liberty Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC
Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Pac-12 vs. ACC
Petco Park (San Diego)
8 p.m., Fox
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Big 12 vs. SEC
NRG Stadium (Houston)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
ACC/ND vs. Big Ten
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cheez-It Bowl
ACC/ND vs. Big 12
Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Valero Alamo Bowl
Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
ACC/Notre Dame vs. Pac-12
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
2 p.m., CBS
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
SEC vs. ACC/ND
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Mountain West vs. MAC
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4:30 p.m.
Capital One Orange Bowl
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 31
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
SEC vs. Big Ten/ND
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
Allstate Sugar Bowl
SEC vs. Big 12
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Citrus Bowl
Big Ten vs. SEC
Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
At-Large vs. At-Large
Classic AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Rose Bowl Game
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App