        <
        >

          College football bowl games 2022: Dates, times, matchups

          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The 2022-2023 college football bowl season is almost here.

          The bowl schedule will be released on Selection Day, Dec. 4 starting at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. This year there are 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff and the national championship games. The bowl games will begin with the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks facing the UAB Blazers in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, and end on Monday, Jan. 9, with the CFP National Championship.

          Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).

          College Football Playoff schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 31

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          TBD vs. TBD

          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          TBD vs. TBD

          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Jan. 9

          CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
          Winners of semifinal matchups

          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Complete college football bowl schedule

          Friday, Dec. 16

          Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
          Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

          Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
          11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
          American/C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt

          Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 17

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          ACC/Notre Dame vs. American

          Fenway Park (Boston)
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          MEAC vs. SWAC

          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

          New Mexico Bowl
          American/C-USA/MW/Sun Belt

          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
          Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          LendingTree Bowl
          MAC vs. Sun Belt

          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Pac-12 vs. SEC

          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Frisco Bowl
          American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt

          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt

          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 20

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Mountain West vs. MAC

          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
          American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt

          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Wednesday, Dec. 21

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Sun Belt vs. C-USA

          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 22

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          American vs. C-USA

          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 23

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          American vs. Army

          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          American/ACC/Big 12/C-USA/MAC/MW/Pac-12/SEC/BYU/Army

          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 24

          EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
          Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Quick Lane Bowl
          Big Ten vs. MAC

          Ford Field (Detroit)
          2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 27

          Camellia Bowl Cramton Bowl
          MAC vs. Sun Belt

          (Montgomery, Alabama)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Big 12/ACC/American/C-USA

          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
          SEC vs. American

          Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Big 12 vs. Big Ten

          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Wednesday, Dec. 28

          Military Bowl Presented by Peraton Navy-Marine Corps
          ACC/ND vs. American

          Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl Liberty Bowl
          Big 12 vs. SEC

          Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
          Pac-12 vs. ACC

          Petco Park (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox

          TaxAct Texas Bowl
          Big 12 vs. SEC

          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 29

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          ACC/ND vs. Big Ten

          Yankee Stadium (New York)
          2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Cheez-It Bowl
          ACC/ND vs. Big 12

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Big 12 vs. Pac-12

          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC

          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          ACC/Notre Dame vs. Pac-12

          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          SEC vs. ACC/ND

          TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
          Mountain West vs. MAC

          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m.

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND

          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 31

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          SEC vs. Big Ten/ND

          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

          Allstate Sugar Bowl
          SEC vs. Big 12

          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Jan. 2

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC

          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)
          Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

          Citrus Bowl
          Big Ten vs. SEC

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
          1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl
          At-Large vs. At-Large

          Classic AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Rose Bowl Game
          Big Ten vs. Pac-12

          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App