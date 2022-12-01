The 2022-2023 college football bowl season is almost here.

The bowl schedule will be released on Selection Day, Dec. 4 starting at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. This year there are 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff and the national championship games. The bowl games will begin with the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks facing the UAB Blazers in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, and end on Monday, Jan. 9, with the CFP National Championship.

Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).

College Football Playoff schedule

Saturday, Dec. 31

CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

TBD vs. TBD

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

TBD vs. TBD

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 or 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 9

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Winners of semifinal matchups

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Complete college football bowl schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

American/C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt

Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 17

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

ACC/Notre Dame vs. American

Fenway Park (Boston)

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cricket Celebration Bowl

MEAC vs. SWAC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

New Mexico Bowl

American/C-USA/MW/Sun Belt

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

LendingTree Bowl

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Pac-12 vs. SEC

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Frisco Bowl

American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Mountain West vs. MAC

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 21

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Sun Belt vs. C-USA

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

American vs. C-USA

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 23

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

American vs. Army

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

American/ACC/Big 12/C-USA/MAC/MW/Pac-12/SEC/BYU/Army

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Quick Lane Bowl

Big Ten vs. MAC

Ford Field (Detroit)

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl Cramton Bowl

MAC vs. Sun Belt

(Montgomery, Alabama)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Big 12/ACC/American/C-USA

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

SEC vs. American

Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton Navy-Marine Corps

ACC/ND vs. American

Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Liberty Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC

Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Pac-12 vs. ACC

Petco Park (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

ACC/ND vs. Big Ten

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl

ACC/ND vs. Big 12

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

ACC/Notre Dame vs. Pac-12

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

SEC vs. ACC/ND

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Mountain West vs. MAC

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m.

Capital One Orange Bowl

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Time TBD, ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 31

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

SEC vs. Big Ten/ND

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl

SEC vs. Big 12

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa)

Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Citrus Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

At-Large vs. At-Large

Classic AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Rose Bowl Game

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App