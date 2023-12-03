The 2023-24 college football bowl season is almost here.
There are 43 bowl games, beginning Dec. 16 with Georgia Southern facing Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and ending Jan. 8 with the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are set with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama selected to battle for the title.
Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times ET).
More bowl coverage:
Predicting scores for every game (ESPN+)
First look at semifinal matchups
Betting lines, odds for CFP games
College Football Playoff schedule
Monday, Jan. 1
CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 8
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
TBD vs. TBD
NRG Stadium (Houston)
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Year's Six
Friday, Dec. 29
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 30
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 1
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Complete college football bowl schedule
Saturday, Dec. 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Howard vs. Florida A&M
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State
FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State
University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
LA Bowl
UCLA vs. Boise State
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Cal vs. Texas Tech
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec. 18
Famous Toastery Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
UTSA vs. Marshall
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 21
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
South Florida vs. Syracuse
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 22
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. UCF
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 23
Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
James Madison vs. Air Force
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
68 Ventures Bowl
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Utah vs. Northwestern
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Ford Field (Detroit)
2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV
Chase Field (Phoenix)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
DirecTV Holiday Bowl
Louisville vs. USC
Petco Park (San Diego)
8 p.m., Fox
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
NRG Stadium (Houston)
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 28
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
SMU vs. Boston College
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Rutgers vs. Miami
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State vs. Kansas State
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Valero Alamo Bowl
Arizona vs. Oklahoma
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 29
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson vs. Kentucky
EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
2 p.m., CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Memphis vs. Iowa State
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 30
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
2 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Toledo vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 1
ReliaQuest Bowl
Wisconsin vs. LSU
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Tennessee
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App