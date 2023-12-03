        <
        >

          2023-24 college football bowl games schedule, CFP matchups

          play
          The Longhorns' road to the College Football Playoff (1:55)

          Take a look back at the road Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns took to the College Football Playoff semifinals. (1:55)

          • ESPN
          Dec 3, 2023, 06:35 PM ET

          The 2023-24 college football bowl season is almost here.

          There are 43 bowl games, beginning Dec. 16 with Georgia Southern facing Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and ending Jan. 8 with the College Football Playoff National Championship.

          The College Football Playoff semifinals are set with Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama selected to battle for the title.

          Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times ET).

          College Football Playoff schedule

          Monday, Jan. 1

          CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
          No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          No. 3 Texas           vs. No. 2 Washington

          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Jan. 8

          CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
          TBD vs. TBD

          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          New Year's Six

          Friday, Dec. 29

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State

          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 30

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Penn State

          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 5 Florida State

          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Jan. 1

          Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon

          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Complete college football bowl schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 16

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Howard vs. Florida A&M

          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl
          Miami (Ohio)           vs. Appalachian State

          FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          LA Bowl
          UCLA vs. Boise State

          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Cal vs. Texas Tech

          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Dec. 18

          Famous Toastery Bowl
          Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

          Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 19

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          UTSA vs. Marshall

          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 21

          RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
          South Florida           vs. Syracuse

          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 22

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Georgia Tech           vs. UCF

          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 23

          Birmingham Bowl
          Troy           vs. Duke

          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

          Camellia Bowl
          Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          James Madison vs. Air Force

          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Georgia State vs. Utah State

          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          68 Ventures Bowl
          South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Utah           vs. Northwestern

          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
          Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 26

          Quick Lane Bowl
          Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

          Ford Field (Detroit)
          2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Texas State vs. Rice

          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Kansas vs. UNLV

          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Wednesday, Dec. 27

          Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com
          Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          North Carolina vs. West Virginia

          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          DirecTV Holiday Bowl
          Louisville vs. USC

          Petco Park (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox

          TaxAct Texas Bowl
          Texas A&M           vs. Oklahoma State

          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 28

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          SMU           vs. Boston College

          Fenway Park (Boston)
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Rutgers vs. Miami

          Yankee Stadium (New York)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          NC State vs. Kansas State

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Arizona vs. Oklahoma

          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 29

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          Clemson vs. Kentucky

          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Oregon State           vs. Notre Dame

          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Memphis vs. Iowa State

          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 30

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Auburn vs. Maryland

          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          2 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
          Toledo vs. Wyoming

          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m.

          Monday, Jan. 1

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Wisconsin vs. LSU

          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App