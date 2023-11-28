        <
        >

          College football bowl games 2023: Dates, times, matchups

          play
          Finebaum calls a CFP without the SEC 'patently absurd' (0:57)

          Paul Finebaum says he will stand outside the College Football Playoff headquarters and protest if the SEC is left out. (0:57)

          • ESPN
          Nov 28, 2023, 10:00 AM ET

          The 2023-2024 college football bowl season is almost here.

          The bowl schedule will be released on Selection Day, Dec. 3 starting at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. There are 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff National Championship and the semifinal games. The bowl games will begin on Saturday, Dec. 16 and end on Monday, Jan. 8.

          Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times Eastern).

          coverage:
          Bowl projections after Week 12

          College Football Playoff schedule

          Monday, Jan. 1

          CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game
          TBD vs. TBD

          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
          5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          CFP semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          TBD vs. TBD

          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
          8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Jan. 8

          CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
          TBD vs. TBD

          NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          New Year's Six

          Friday, Dec. 29

          Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          TBD vs. TBD

          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 30

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          TBD vs. TBD

          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Capital One Orange Bowl
          ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten/SEC

          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Jan. 1

          Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          TBD vs. TBD

          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Complete college football bowl schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 16

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt

          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          MEAC vs. SWAC

          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
          C-USA vs. Sun Belt

          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl
          Sun Belt/AAC/C-USA/MAC

          FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          MWC vs. C-USA/AAC/Sun Belt/MAC

          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          LA Bowl
          MWC vs. Pac-12

          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Big 12 vs. Pac-12

          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Dec. 18

          Famous Toastery Bowl
          C-USA vs. MAC

          Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 19

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          AAC vs. TBD

          Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 21

          RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
          AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt

          FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 22

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          AAC/ACC/SEC

          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 23

          Birmingham Bowl
          AAC/ACC/SEC

          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

          Camellia Bowl
          Sun Belt vs. MAC

          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          AAC vs. C-USA

          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          MAC vs. MWC

          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          68 Ventures Bowl
          MAC vs. Sun Belt

          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Big Ten vs. Pac-12

          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
          AAC/C-USA vs. MWC

          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 26

          Quick Lane Bowl
          MAC vs. Big Ten

          Ford Field (Detroit)
          2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          AAC/ACC/Big 12/C-USA

          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl
          Big 12 vs. Big Ten

          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Wednesday, Dec. 27

          Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com
          AAC vs. ACC

          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          ACC vs. SEC

          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          DirecTV Holiday Bowl
          Pac-12 vs. ACC

          Petco Park (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox

          TaxAct Texas Bowl
          Big 12 vs. SEC

          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 28

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          AAC vs. ACC

          Fenway Park (Boston)
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          ACC vs. Big Ten

          Yankee Stadium (New York)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          ACC vs. Big 12

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Big 12 vs. Pac-12

          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 29

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          ACC vs. SEC

          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          ACC vs. Pac-12

          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Big 12 vs. SEC

          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 30

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl
          Big Ten vs. SEC

          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          2 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
          MAC vs. MWC

          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m.

          Monday, Jan. 1

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          SEC           vs. Big Ten/ACC

          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Big Ten vs. SEC

          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App