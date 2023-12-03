Paul Finebaum says he will stand outside the College Football Playoff headquarters and protest if the SEC is left out. (0:57)

Finebaum calls a CFP without the SEC 'patently absurd' (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2023-24 college football bowl season is almost here.

The bowl schedule -- as well as the final College Football Playoff rankings -- will be released Sunday starting at noon ET on ESPN. There are 43 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff National Championship and the semifinal games. The bowl games will begin on Saturday, Dec. 16, and end on Monday, Jan. 8.

Here's a look at all of this season's games (all times ET).

College Football Playoff schedule

Monday, Jan. 1

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

TBD vs. TBD

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

TBD vs. TBD

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 8

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

TBD vs. TBD

NRG Stadium (Houston)

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Year's Six

Friday, Dec. 29

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

TBD vs. TBD

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

TBD vs. TBD

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Capital One Orange Bowl

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

4 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 1

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

TBD vs. TBD

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Complete college football bowl schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

C-USA/MAC/Sun Belt

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Howard vs. Florida A&M

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

Sun Belt/AAC/C-USA/MAC

FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

MWC vs. C-USA/AAC/Sun Belt/MAC

University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

LA Bowl

MWC vs. Pac-12

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl

C-USA vs. MAC

Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

AAC vs. TBD

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 21

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

AAC/C-USA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

AAC/ACC/SEC

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

6:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl

AAC/ACC/SEC

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

Camellia Bowl

Sun Belt vs. MAC

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

AAC vs. C-USA

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

MAC vs. MWC

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

68 Ventures Bowl

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

MAC vs. Big Ten

Ford Field (Detroit)

2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

AAC/ACC/Big 12/C-USA

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Chase Field (Phoenix)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com

AAC vs. ACC

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Duke's Mayo Bowl

ACC vs. SEC

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

5:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

DirecTV Holiday Bowl

Pac-12 vs. ACC

Petco Park (San Diego)

8 p.m., Fox

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC

NRG Stadium (Houston)

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

AAC vs. ACC

Fenway Park (Boston)

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

ACC vs. Big Ten

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Pop-Tarts Bowl

ACC vs. Big 12

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

ACC vs. SEC

EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

ACC vs. Pac-12

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

2 p.m., CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

2 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

MAC vs. MWC

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App