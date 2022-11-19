Best of Week 12: TCU's gamble pays off, Michigan avoids disaster

Saturday's early slate was essentially every movie where a fearless hero has to defuse a bomb, shut his eyes and clip the blue wire, not entirely sure if it's the right one.

It was every airline disaster film where a passenger is called to fill in for the unconscious pilot and land the plane.

It was Nic Cage, shirt unbuttoned and fluttering in the wind, screaming incoherently as explosions wreak havoc around him.

Saturday walked the college football season right to the edge of the cliff and jumped -- only to grab a branch on the way down and climb back to safety.

In Waco, Texas, TCU's miracle season went from absurd to sublime as the Horned Frogs botched a two-point conversion, nearly ran out the clock with a curious run call, then perfectly executed a special teams scramble drill for a game-winning field goal.

At the Big House, Illinois had Michigan on the ropes, but the Wolverines inched their way down the field on a final drive, watched J.J. McCarthy throw two passes that could've ended in disaster, then booted a field goal to win.

The Nos. 3 and 4 teams in the country remain undefeated. Barely.

Baylor led the Horned Frogs 28-20 with less than 7 minutes to play, but as it has seemingly done every week, TCU had an answer. Max Duggan drove the offense 90 yards on 11 plays for the score, then had Emari Demercado wide open for a game-tying two-point try but led his running back just a touch too far.

Baylor had a chance to run out the clock, but Blake Shapen decided to run on third down despite a wide open receiver beyond the sticks, giving the ball back to TCU one last time. The Horned Frogs managed nine plays and 45 yards in the final 1:34, but because Sonny Dykes is the type of person who likes to hit on 18 just to see what will happen, the final scrimmage play of the game was a run. Demercado went up the middle for 2 yards with the clock ticking down. The field-goal unit sprinted onto the field and snapped the ball just before the clock hit zeroes, and Griffin Kell drilled the 40-yarder for the win.

After the game, Dykes said there was never a doubt. The fire drill is something his team practices routinely. Whether Dykes is aware that practicing fire drills doesn't require you to light your house on fire to make them worthwhile is irrelevant. The gamble worked.

play 0:32 TCU keeps CFP hopes alive with game-winning FG TCU scrambles to kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds against Baylor.

At Michigan, the Wolverines were without receiver Donovan Edwards and Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum went down early in the second half with a knee injury, all of which made finding the end zone something akin to a Where's Waldo puzzle for Jim Harbaugh's offense. (Like Dykes' special-teams scramble, we also assume Harbaugh practices Where's Waldo puzzles daily.) Michigan had six second-half possessions. One resulted in a punt, one a 10-play drive thwarted by a failed fourth-down try at the Illinois 37 and four others with a field goal.

Lucky for Michigan, it has arguably the best kicker in the country.

Trailing by a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, Michigan got field goals of 41, 33 and a 35-yard game winner from Jake Moody. The final series involved two dangerous throws from McCarthy -- one into the end zone that just missed the outstretched arms of Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon and the other batted into the air at the line of scrimmage, and Michigan survived.

That whooshing sound you might've heard after those last-second field goals? That was the playoff committee breathing an enormous sigh of relief. Oh, how close we came to chaos but Dykes cut the right wire, and Harbaugh landed the plane.

There were so many ways this could've gone wrong. Probably should have gone wrong. And yet, here we are, the playoff picture tattered and worn, but still in one piece.

No New Year's Six for UCF

UCF's hopes for an American Conference championship are still alive, but one week after taking command in the quest for the Group of 5's New Year's Six bid with a win over Tulane, the Knights ran into a Navy defense that played its best game of the season.

UCF was without starting QB John Rhys Plumlee in the second half, turned the ball over twice, was just 3-of-12 on third-down tries and its defense couldn't get off the field as Navy chewed up the final 5:54 of the game on an 11-play drive to secure the 17-14 win.

The Knights' loss further scrambles both the AAC championship game picture and the New Year's Six bid. Tulane and Cincinnati were both ranked in the committee's most recent top 25, but they'll face off against each other in Week 13. UCF wraps its season against hapless USF, and would still make the conference title game with a win. Whether a three-loss UCF could make a New Year's Six bowl even with a conference title, however, is a big question, leaving the door open perhaps for Coastal Carolina or UTSA to make a late push, too.

Under-the-radar play of the day

When we debate who made the year's best catch in college football, be sure to include this one from Duke's Jordan Moore.

On a second-and-6, QB Riley Leonard threw a back-shoulder pass toward the sideline. Moore was well covered, and the ball was thrown high. Meh. No problem.

play 0:35 Jordan Moore hauls in sensational one-handed catch Pitt's Jordan Moore makes an astounding one-handed catch.

Moore finished the game with 14 grabs for 199 yards and a touchdown, but the Blue Devils came up just short in a 28-26 loss to Pitt.