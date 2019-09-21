Panic in Ann Arbor, party in Athens, pandemonium at Pitt and more from Week 4

Four college football Saturdays have come and gone already, and for most teams, that means one-third of the season is in the books. That might not seem like much at first blush, but we can learn a lot from one-third of a season.

Think about it. A third of the way through "Godfather 3," it was obvious everyone just came back for the money. After a third of a marathon, you've already realized it was a terrible idea to run a marathon. A third of the way through Alabama's 49-7 win over Southern Miss on Saturday, Tide students had already figured out how to turn off location services on their cell phones.

We don't know everything, certainly. Who'll win the SEC? Who'll take home the Heisman? When will we get sick of the boy band AT&T commercial? There are lots of mysteries that remain. But we have learned some important details about the 2019 season, so let's review:

It's time for Michigan fans to burn their khakis

Normally, we'd suggest caution here. Michigan still has its really big game waiting in late November. The Wolverines, despite Saturday's loss to Wisconsin, are still very much alive for a Big Ten title, a playoff berth and a championship. But if you watched the game -- the way the offense couldn't sustain drives, the way defenders were constantly out of position, the way the Badgers ran at will, even without Jonathan Taylor for a long stretch -- it seems hard to imagine any scenario in which Jim Harbaugh has answers to fix all this.

Meanwhile, anyone hoping the loss of Urban Meyer and Dwayne Haskins spelled doom for Ohio State is going to be grossly disappointed. No, the Buckeyes haven't yet been tested. But hoo boy, Justin Fields sure looks like the real deal. He scored six times in the second quarter alone against Miami (Ohio). Six. To put that into perspective, that's one more than Arizona State had in its first three games total.

More than that though, it's the history, which feels bigger and more overwhelming with every ugly loss for the Wolverines. Harbaugh is now 4-11 vs. teams ranked in the top 15 at game time. He's just 14-11 away from the Big House. He's just 5-11 away from home against winning teams. Everything about that screams mediocrity, not a team on the cusp of something bigger.

It's more likely than not the SEC gets two playoff teams

Georgia thumped its chest after last year's Cotton Bowl, laughing that Notre Dame was selected ahead of the Bulldogs. The best team, they said, doesn't always have the better record.

Saturday's 23-17 Georgia win certainly won't prove that point, but it was an emphatic reminder to the committee that, yes, someone has to lose the SEC, too, and that team is still probably better than most anyone else in college football. If Georgia's defense keeps playing like this -- 46 yards on the ground allowed to the Irish -- it's entirely possible the Bulldogs won't have to worry about getting in without a conference title this year, but the bigger takeaway is that Saturday's win won't rewrite the history of 2018. Though it might convince the committee to view things from a different perspective in 2019.

Alabama was a given, though through four weeks, it's still a little hard to say how much the Tide has grown since getting blasted by Clemson in last season's title game. They've played Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina and Southern Miss, and none came close to challenging them.

What's impressive, however, is that Auburn and LSU look like they might genuinely push Alabama. OK, we say this every year in September, right? But this feels different. Auburn has already taken down two very good teams, has a QB with a genuinely high ceiling that could make them genuinely special and an offense that looks more interesting than at any time since 2013.

play 0:54 Burrow's school-record six TDs lift No. 4 Tigers QB Joe Burrow etches his name in the LSU record book with six TD passes, including four to Ja'Marr Chase in a 66-38 victory over Vanderbilt.

LSU, meanwhile, might as well be coached by Lincoln Riley. The Tigers may not be a great defensive team, as it turns out. They've already allowed 38 points in a game twice, including to a bad Vandy team on Saturday, which would normally spell doom. But this offense is something else. Joe Burrow's stat line in his last eight games: 74% completions, 31 touchdowns, four turnovers.

Can LSU, Auburn or Georgia end the Alabama playoff run? It may not matter. The SEC is going to have a great case for two playoff teams.

The Big 12 is going to be the playoff wild card

play 2:07 Ehlinger's 4 TDs lead Texas to tough win over Oklahoma State Sam Ehlinger throws for 281 yards and 4 touchdowns and Roschon Johnson adds a fourth-quarter touchdown run as Texas finishes with a 36-30 win over Oklahoma State.

Texas turned on the jets after the half against Oklahoma State, with Sam Ehlinger and the offense topping 38 points for the fourth time in four games this year. That's something the Longhorns only did three times all of last season.

Oklahoma had the week off, but the Sooners don't appear to miss Kyler Murray much.

Kansas State is the league's surprise, and Baylor remains undefeated, too.

Add it all up, and there are aren't many scenarios we can write off in the Big 12 (aside from Kansas, which we wrote off in 2010). There's probably at least two true playoff-caliber teams in this league, but Texas has already likely used up its margin of error, and with the SEC's push to get two playoff teams, the depth of the league could work against it.

The Pac-12 may miss the playoff, but it's not a mess

Oregon, Washington and, as of Friday, Utah all have a loss, which is a brutal start for the big-name playoff contenders in the Pac-12. Odds are, the league is going to miss the playoff for the third time in four years. Look a little deeper though, and there's a case to be made that the Pac-12 has some real depth.

Washington State may be without its mustachioed QB this year, but Anthony Gordon hasn't missed a beat stepping in for Gardner Minshew. USC is on its third QB, but it has two wins over ranked opponents and its only loss came in overtime. And then there's Cal, now 4-0, toppling Ole Miss on the road, in spite of a noon Eastern kickoff. The Golden Bears' defense is legit, and QB Chase Garbers looks to be finding his footing. Justin Wilcox may not have the biggest name in the playoff hunt, but Cal looks to be for real.

Clemson will win the ACC

The Tigers no longer need to bring their own guts to get to the playoff. Would be nice if someone would bring a little competition for them, though.

Welcome to Pittsadelphia

As a general rule, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia don't mix. Pennsylvania's eastern and western metros share little beyond the same governor. One tops sandwiches with french fries, the other with cheese wiz. One has Sheetz, the other has Wawa (which is better, don't @ us).

But every so often, the stars align, and the two cities find a common bond. Usually this is when either the Steelers or Eagles are playing the Patriots. But Saturday, it came on a dramatic fourth-down "Philly Special" run to wild perfection by Kenny Pickett and Pitt, who toppled UCF, 35-34.

play 0:39 Pitt completes upset of UCF with 'Pitt Special' Pittsburgh replicates the Eagles' famous "Philly Special" as Aaron Mathews completes a 3-yard touchdown to QB Kenny Pickett to give the Panthers the lead.

How big was the play? It was UCF's first regular-season loss in more than two years. Second, it was Pitt's first win over a top-15 team since upsetting No. 2 Miami in November 2017. Pitt had been an awful 6-57 since 2010 in games in which it had trailed at any point in the fourth quarter.

Even Nick Foles would've been impressed.

Not-quite-Heisman Five

There's not much point in discussing the clear top five in the Heisman race at the moment, all of whom had huge days Saturday, save Jalen Hurts, who was off. Tua Tagovailoa (293 yards, 5 TD), Joe Burrow (398 yards, 6 TD), Jonathan Taylor (203 yards, 2 TD) and Justin Fields were dominant, but let's spice things up by looking at five other names who haven't gotten nearly so much attention despite terrific starts to the season.

Cal LB Evan Weaver: Safe to say no player had a bigger Saturday than Weaver, who had 22 tackles against Ole Miss, none bigger than standing up QB Matt Corral at the goal line on a fourth-down run on the game's final play. Weaver's 22 stops were the most against an SEC opponent by any defender in at least 15 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info. For the season, Weaver now has 51 tackles in four games and has led the way for a Cal defense that has yet to allow more than two touchdowns in a game.

play 0:32 Newman tosses 5th TD on Washington's contested grab On fourth down, Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman throws to Scotty Washington in the end zone who rises up in traffic for the 31-yard touchdown catch.

Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman: Since taking over as the starter on Nov. 8 last season, Newman has been fantastic, accounting for 27 touchdowns and more than 2,600 yards in eight games -- seven of which were wins. He had five TD passes and threw for 351 yards in limited duty against Elon on Saturday.

Florida State RB Cam Akers: So maybe the Seminoles haven't quite caught your eye. That's understandable. But don't overlook the work Akers is doing. He almost singlehandedly saved FSU against ULM in Week 2, and his 112 yards and three touchdowns carried the Seminoles past Louisville on Saturday. A year ago, Akers had no help at all, becoming the first Power 5 back since at least 2011 to average less than one yard before contact. Now, he's leading the ACC in rushing.

Coastal Carolina RB CJ Marable: OK, we're not expecting any Chanticleers to get an invite to New York City, but Marable has topped 100 yards in all four games this season, including 141 and two touchdowns against UMass on Saturday. For the season, Marable's 556 yards from scrimmage ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Washington State QB Anthony Gordon: The national leader in passing yards doesn't play at Alabama or Clemson. It's Gordon, Mike Leach's latest success story. He entered Week 4 with more than 1,300 passing yards, 12 TDs and two picks. In just the first half against UCLA, he had five TDs and 306 yards passing.

The total package

Iowa State's Brock Purdy showed off his arm (435 passing yards, 3 TDs) and his legs (75 rush yards, 3 TDs) against Louisiana-Monroe, setting the Iowa State record for total offense in a game in the process.

But how rare is it for a player to have a combination of 400 pass yards, 75 rush yards and three touchdowns each way? Pretty darned rare. The last guy to do it was Clemson's Tajh Boyd in 2012, when he totaled 529 yards and set an ACC record with eight total touchdowns against NC State.

No other player in the past 15 years has done it.

The fourth is strong with the Badgers

In a season with some woeful fourth-down decisions (hi, Pat Narduzzi), it was refreshing to see Paul Chryst rely on his offense throughout the first half of Wisconsin's win over Michigan.

Chryst went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 34, running Jonathan Taylor for a conversion.

He went for it again on fourth-and-3 from the Michigan 42 with 10:14 to go in the half, a terrific play call in which Jack Coan hit Quintez Cephus for 26 yards.

Then, on that same drive, Chryst went for it again from the one-yard line, with Coan getting into the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

Entering Saturday, FBS teams were converting 61.2% of their fourth-down tries in the first halves of games and 67% on fourth-and-3 or less, so Chryst was smart to play the numbers.

Ironically, Michigan also converted three times on fourth down in the game. This was due more from necessity, however. The Wolverines were 0-of-10 on third down.

This week in ACC misery

Kudos to Florida State, which watched another big first-half lead disappear, its starting QB get hurt, and the utter misery of the 2019 season appear to reach its nadir against Louisville, only to put the brakes on another implosion. So here's a funny thought: What would you think of a team that was 2-2 that held a lead in the second half of all four games and both losses came to ranked teams? Well, that's FSU -- for better or worse.

Boston College avoided what would've been the most embarrassing two-game stretch in recent college football history by pulling away from Rutgers in the second half. It was a close call for BC, which would've, by law, been relegated to NAIA for losing to Kansas and Rutgers in consecutive weeks.

UVA toyed with being the second team from Virginia to fall victim to an Old Dominion upset bid, trailing the Monarchs by 10 at the half. Given that the Hoos are the ACC's best hope for finishing the year with more than one ranked team, it would've been a disaster. Bryce Perkins managed to salvage the affair with a strong second half, however.

But lest you think the ACC completely escaped the awfulness, we give you Miami and North Carolina. The Canes managed just seven first-half points and barely escaped Central Michigan, while North Carolina saw its 56-yard field goal blocked as time expired to lose to Appalachian State.

They're still a rival

Kelly Bryant isn't playing for Clemson anymore, but he's still sticking it to the Tigers' rival. Bryant threw for 227 yards, ran for 77 more and tossed two TDs in an easy win over the Gamecocks.

Bryant's old team ran roughshod over Charlotte, which meant limited action for Trevor Lawrence, who threw just nine passes for 94 yards.

If you're keeping score at home, Bryant has more passing yards (1,025 to 925), more passing touchdowns (8 to 7) and fewer interceptions (3 to 5) than Lawrence through four games. Oddly, Lawrence has a 3-0 edge in rushing touchdowns, though.

Underrated play of the week

It's understandable if UConn has turned you off to football in the state all together, but Central Connecticut State was on the verge of a huge upset in Ypsilanti, Michigan, leading Eastern Michigan by a point with 10 seconds to play. All they had to do was get off a punt at midfield. In retrospect, they should've taken a knee. EMU blocked the kick, and Matthew Sexton scooped up the ball and rumbled 30 yards for the game-winning score.

play 0:26 Eastern Michigan blocks punts, scores game-winning TD Trailing by one with 18 seconds to play, Eastern Michigan's Mathew Sexton blocks the punt and returns it back for the game-winning score.

Underrated game of the week

There may not have been a more fun game Saturday than the Rio Grande Rivalry between New Mexico and New Mexico State ... even if there's virtually no chance you watched it. No, neither team is very good, but a 55-52 New Mexico win in a game that featured nearly 1,100 yards, 56 first downs, 10 ties or lead changes, a furious Aggies comeback from 17 down and a 10-play New Mexico drive with a fourth-down conversion to ice the game? Yeah, that's pretty fun.

Twitter GIFs of the week

Here's Tennessee QB J.T. Shrout doing a quick re-enactment of the Vols' 2017 coaching search.

- SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 21, 2019

Interestingly, this is actually how all good news is celebrated in New Jersey.

- ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2019

Assist of the week

BYU tight end Matt Bushman gets six points on this touchdown, but Washington's defense gets two points for assists.

play 0:48 Bushman hauls in BYU TD off the deflection Zach Wilson throws a dart but it is almost intercepted then caught by BYU's Matt Bushman.

Best bets and bad beats