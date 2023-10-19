Open Extended Reactions

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is back! The 37th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off with its 30th year of road shows. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee along with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims. The premier college football pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU. The pit opens at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

See below for more details on where "College GameDay" is each week of the 2023 college football season. We'll provide information on guest pickers, concerts, and where to park if you're headed to the stadium for the show.

Where is "College GameDay" in Week 8?

Click here for more details on "College GameDay" directions, parking instructions, and everything else you need to know about No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State.

Week 7 Recap

"College GameDay" traversed to the Pacific Northwest where Washington beat Oregon 36-33.

Week 6 Recap

In the latest Red River Showdown, "College GameDay" witnessed Oklahoma beat Texas 34-30.

Week 5 Recap

"College GameDay" followed No.11 Notre Dame to Durham, NC where they beat No.17 Duke 21-14.

Week 4 Recap

"College GameDay" visited South Bend, IN for the 11th time in its 30 years on the road where No.6 Ohio State beat No.9 Notre Dame 17 to 14.

Week 3 Recap

"College GameDay" went to the Front Range of Colorado where Colorado beat Colorado state 43 to 35 in double OT.

Week 2 Recap

"College GameDay" landed in the heart of SEC territory and witnessed as Texas defeated 'Bama 34 to 24.

Week 1 Recap

"College GameDay" visited The Battle of the Carolinas at this year's Duke's Mayo Classic where North Carolina beat South Carolina 31 to 17.