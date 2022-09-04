College Football Playoff picks after Week 1

Reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young picks up where he left off with five touchdown passes and another score on the ground to lead Alabama past Utah State. (1:29)

And we're off! The first full week of college football saw a Saturday filled with wild games early and statement performances later.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Alabama (1-0) 13/13 Georgia (1-0) 13/13 Ohio State (1-0) 13/13 Clemson (0-0) 6/13 Notre Dame (0-1) 3/13 Oklahoma (1-0) 2/13 Arkansas (1-0) 1/13 Texas A&M (1-0) 1/13

The sample size is small -- and we're still awaiting the winners of Florida State-LSU (Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and Georgia Tech-Clemson (Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN) this holiday weekend -- but it's never too early to look at the far horizon and what this might mean for the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State grinded through a tougher-than-expected win over Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish forced the Buckeyes into more punts than they had in any game last season, but the Buckeyes found their run game in the second half and held on for a victory they can point back at in December.

Defending national champion Georgia looked better than ever, defeathering Oregon and the mid-afternoon slate of games. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed an incredible 80% of his passes before departing in the third quarter.

The Pac-12's chances of a playoff berth suffered a blow when Utah came up just short of Florida at The Swamp, but USC -- behind three pick-sixes -- could be a force under new coach Lincoln Riley.

Alabama coasted behind five touchdown passes from Bryce Young, the most ever for a Crimson Tide QB in a season opener, while top-10 teams Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor cruised to victories.

With Week 1 mostly in the books, here's how ESPN's college football reporters see the very early playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame

Blake Baumgartner: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Bill Connelly: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas

Heather Dinich: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame

David Hale: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Chris Low: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Harry Lyles: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Alex Scarbrough: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Paolo Uggetti: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame

Tom VanHaaren: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M

Dave Wilson: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma