College Football Playoff picks after Week 3

Three full weeks into the season and one thing has remained the same throughout.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (3-0) 14/14 Alabama (3-0) 14/14 Ohio State (3-0) 14/14 USC (3-0) 10/14 Oklahoma (3-0) 1/14 Michigan (3-0) 1/14 Washington (3-0) 1/14 Oregon (2-1) 1/14

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are unanimous selections for the playoff according to ESPN's college football cognoscente.

The Bulldogs plucked apart host South Carolina on Saturday, 48-7. Georgia has now outscored its three opponents by a combined 120 points -- the fourth-best by a defending national champion through its first three games since 1980, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned at receiver for Ohio State but it was once again Marvin Harrison Jr. who showed his appetite for the end zone during a 77-21 win over Toledo. Harrison Jr. two scores made him the third Buckeyes' receiver over the past 20 seasons to have five touchdowns during a two-game span, joining Garrett Wilson (2021) and Dane Sanzenbacher (2010).

Alabama had no problems against Louisiana-Monroe, winning 63-7. The Crimson Tide scored first quarter touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. The 25-yard pick-six for Will Anderson Jr. was the first touchdown of his Alabama career.

Meanwhile several teams jockey for the fourth spot.

With that in mind, here's how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Blake Baumgarter: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Kyle Bonagura: 1 Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Washington

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Michigan

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma