College Football Playoff picks after Week 2

Two weeks into the college football season, we've had two titanic matchups that have reshaped the playoff picture. In Week 1, Florida State soundly knocked off LSU in Orlando. Now in Week 2, Texas scored a double-digit victory at Alabama.
Both times ESPN's voters handsomely rewarded the winner. Florida State is one of two unanimous selections and Texas is right behind them with the third-best total.
The last time Texas defeated an AP top-3 team on the road was on Dec. 6, 1969, against second-ranked Arkansas. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers passed for 349 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. It was the fourth-most passing yards by a quarterback on the road against Alabama since Nick Saban took over in 2007.
Elsewhere, other playoff contenders continued to cruise.
Top-ranked Georgia sailed past Ball State 45-3. The Bulldogs have held 16 of their 32 opponents under 10 points over the past three seasons, six more than any other team (Alabama).
Florida State appears to have its offense back. The Seminoles have now scored more than 45 points in each of their first two games, the first time they've done so since 2016.
At Michigan, quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to be on target, having completed 87% of his passes over two games. Not to be outdone, running back Blake Corum now has four touchdowns and the Wolverines improved to 2-0 with a win over UNLV.
A look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four.
