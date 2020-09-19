College Football Playoff picks after Week 3

With most of the nation's top contenders either off or, in Clemson's case, facing an FCS foe such as The Citadel, the College Football Playoff picks were expected to remain unchanged. But with the Big Ten reversing course and unveiling its schedule earlier on Saturday, the Buckeyes have joined the field.
Ryan Day's team announced its presence with authority as it lands in every one of our writers' top four. Ohio State won't kick off until Oct. 24 against Nebraska, but as a national title contender, the Big Ten favorite should continue to grace playoff predictions until a potential loss this season.
As the lone team in the picks to actually play Saturday, the Clemson Tigers only needed Trevor Lawrence for three series in the first half -- on which he threw for two scores and ran for a third -- en route to a 49-0 victory.
Clemson and Alabama both landed in every writer's picks along with Ohio State this week. Alabama kicks off its 2020 season with Missouri in Week 4, while Clemson returns to ACC play against Virginia, and Oklahoma hosts its first FBS competition of the year when Kansas State travels to Norman.
Texas got a lone vote this week ahead of a big road game against Texas Tech.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma
Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma
David Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Oklahoma
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Ohio State
Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Ohio State
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Texas
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma
Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma
Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma