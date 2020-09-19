College Football Playoff picks after Week 3

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields reacts to the Big Ten's schedule announcement and reassures that the safety precautions will be followed going into the season. (1:14)

With most of the nation's top contenders either off or, in Clemson's case, facing an FCS foe such as The Citadel, the College Football Playoff picks were expected to remain unchanged. But with the Big Ten reversing course and unveiling its schedule earlier on Saturday, the Buckeyes have joined the field.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Ryan Day's team announced its presence with authority as it lands in every one of our writers' top four. Ohio State won't kick off until Oct. 24 against Nebraska, but as a national title contender, the Big Ten favorite should continue to grace playoff predictions until a potential loss this season.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (0-0) 13/13 Clemson (0-0) 13/13 Ohio State (0-0) 13/13 Oklahoma (1-0) 12/13 Texas (1-0) 1/13

As the lone team in the picks to actually play Saturday, the Clemson Tigers only needed Trevor Lawrence for three series in the first half -- on which he threw for two scores and ran for a third -- en route to a 49-0 victory.

Clemson and Alabama both landed in every writer's picks along with Ohio State this week. Alabama kicks off its 2020 season with Missouri in Week 4, while Clemson returns to ACC play against Virginia, and Oklahoma hosts its first FBS competition of the year when Kansas State travels to Norman.

Texas got a lone vote this week ahead of a big road game against Texas Tech.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

David Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Alabama, 4. Ohio State

Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Ohio State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Texas

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Oklahoma

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma