College Football Playoff picks after Week 4

After the Big Ten entered the College Football Playoff conversation in Week 3, the Pac-12 became the latest, and last, Power 5 conference to announce its intent to play this fall. The news swept the country this week but was ultimately overshadowed with a Week 4 slate that featured multiple top 10 upsets and a few other close calls.
Following an undefeated season in 2019, the LSU Tigers' unblemished record didn't last one week this year. Mike Leach and Mississippi State quarterback marched into Tiger stadium, set the SEC record for passing yards in a conference game (623) and won, 44-34.
The Oklahoma Sooners, who made nearly every one of our writers' lists last week, fell for the second straight season to Kansas State, this time with a 38-35 home to the Wildcats. Texas, who landed on one list in Week 3, had a scare of its own but escaped with a 63-56 overtime win at Texas Tech.
There was no worry of an upset for No. 1 Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled over Missouri in the team's season opener. Clemson and Ohio State were both idle this week so, along with Alabama, the top three teams in the nation remain the favorites of our writers.
Florida replaced Oklahoma and Texas on most of the lists while 3-0 Miami climbed into the picks for the first time this season.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Kyle Bonagura: 1.Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Miami
Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
David Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Sam Kahn Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Miami
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Clemson, 4. Florida
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Florida
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida
Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida