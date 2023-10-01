College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

Payton Thorne is picked off on fourth down to seal Georgia's 27-20 win over Auburn. (0:40)

On the final Saturday of September, the nation's No. 1 team got a bit of a scare.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (5-0) 13/13 Texas (5-0) 12/13 Michigan (5-0) 11/13 Washington (5-0) 8/13 Florida State (4-0) 7/13 Ohio State (4-0) 1/13

Georgia fell behind 10-0 at Auburn and didn't have the game in hand until the final 90 seconds of a 27-20 win. Tight end Brock Bowers proved to be the difference for the Bulldogs, scoring on a 40-yard go-ahead touchdown with 2:52 to play. Bowers had six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with eight catches and 157 yards overall.

Elsewhere, after pulling ahead 34-14 at halftime, USC had to hold on against coach Deion Sanders and Colorado. The Trojans got six touchdown passes from quarterback Caleb Williams in the 48-41 win. Williams became just the second USC player with six touchdown passes and more than 400 passing yards in a game, joining Matt Barkley in 2011.

Michigan only needed quarterback J.J. McCarthy for three quarters and had four different QBs attempt passes during a 45-7 win at Nebraska. Michigan has scored 30-plus points and allowed 7 or fewer points in all five games this season. It was the fourth-worst home loss by Nebraska since 2000.

Texas piled up 661 yards of offense in a surprisingly smooth victory over previously-ranked Kansas, though the Jayhawks were missing quarterback Jalon Daniels. The total yards were the most by Texas in a Big 12 game. The 26-point win was the largest by Texas against an AP-ranked team since 2009.

Washington turned to its ground game in the first half against Arizona, getting touchdowns from Dillon Johnson, Will Nixon and Germie Bernard. Johnson would add another score in the third quarter in a 31-24 victory.

Playoff contenders Florida State and Ohio State had the week off.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Texas

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Texas

Bill Connelly: 1. Michigan 2. Washington 3. Georgia 4. Texas

Heather Dinich: 1. Florida State 2. Texas 3. Georgia 4. Washington

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Texas 4. Ohio State

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Texas

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Texas

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Texas 4. Washington

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Texas

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Michigan 2. Washington 3. Georgia 4. Texas

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Texas 4. Florida State

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Texas