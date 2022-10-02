College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams powers through defenders for his fifth touchdown of the day, tying the program record. (0:16)

The number of unbeaten teams remaining in major college football has now dipped below 20, but when it comes to playoff picks things are holding steady.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (5-0) 13/13 Alabama (5-0) 13/13 Ohio State (5-0) 13/13 Clemson (5-0) 12/13 Michigan (5-0) 1/13

For the fifth consecutive week Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are unanimous selections, though the Bulldogs made it interesting.

The Crimson Tide had the most impressive win among the leading triumvirate, but also move forward with some uncertainty. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young left with an injury to his throwing shoulder in the second quarter of a 49-26 win at No. 20 Arkansas, but coach Nick Saban said afterward Young was "day to day."

Ohio State fell behind 7-0 to visiting Rutgers -- the first time in nine all-time meetings the Buckeyes have trailed to the Scarlet Knights -- but quickly found separation on their way to a 49-10 win. Running back Miyan Williams tied the school record with five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Georgia trailed 16-6 at halftime against Missouri and did not lead in the game at all until 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

ESPN's voters were nearly unanimous on a fourth team for the first time this season following Clemson's 30-20 defeat of NC State. The Tigers received 12 of a possible 13 votes with Michigan garnering the final vote.

Here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson