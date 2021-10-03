College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

The Bulldogs go up by three touchdowns in the first quarter and cruise to a 37-0 victory over the Razorbacks in the showdown of unbeatens. (3:05)

Alabama and Georgia once again duked it out for the top spot in our writers' College Football Playoff picks -- and the Bulldogs made it closer than usual -- but the Crimson Tide just refuse to give up the No. 1 rank. Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (5-0) 13/13 Georgia (5-0) 13/13 Penn State (5-0) 11/13 Cincinnati (4-0) 8/13 Iowa (5-0) 7/13

If Alabama is No. 1 following a 42-21 stroll over a rated Ole Miss team, then Georgia is No. 1B this week after demolishing a top-10 Arkansas team 37-0. Alabama and Georgia are unanimous choices from our writers, with the Tide getting seven votes for the top spot and the Dawgs finishing with six.

Iowa -- coming off a close call against Colorado State last week -- was selected on seven of the ballots this week following a 51-14 road rout of previously undefeated Maryland on Friday night. The Hawkeyes turned their opponent over seven times in a statement win and solidified their spot in the top five this season. The victory set up a crucial Big Ten matchup next week, with Iowa welcoming Penn State to Iowa City.

The Nittany Lions also proved they are worthy of the CFP with a 24-0 win against Indiana on Saturday night that landed them 11 picks. Penn State's game against the Hawkeyes next week will certainly be a litmus test for both teams, but a loss doesn't necessarily knock either out of their respective Big Ten division races or the CFP conversation.

In what was a huge win for the Group of 5, the Cincinnati Bearcats knocked off Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and firmly put their names in the running to become the first Group of 5 school to make the CFP. It was the first time a Group of 5 squad beat a top-10 team on the road. The historic victory landed the Bearcats on eight ballots, their most of the season.

Oregon fell out of the picks after a 31-24 loss in overtime at Stanford on Saturday. The defeat drops the Pac-12 out of the playoff conversation -- for now -- and the western-most team in our writers' picks is now Iowa.

The five-team field this week is the smallest of the year thus far.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Iowa, 4. Cincinnati

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Penn State, 4. Cincinnati

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Penn State

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Iowa, 4. Penn State

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Penn State

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Iowa, 4. Cincinnati

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Penn State, 4. Cincinnati

Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Penn State, 4. Cincinnati

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Iowa, 4. Penn State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Penn State, 4. Cincinnati

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Iowa, 4. Penn State

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Penn State, 4. Iowa

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Iowa, 4. Penn State