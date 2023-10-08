College Football Playoff picks after Week 6

The first college football weekend of October gave us some answers with regard to the College Football Playoff.

Texas, which had arguably the season's best win to date -- 34-24 at Alabama back in Week 2 -- couldn't quite keep up with Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns took a three-point lead with 1:17 to play, at which point ESPN Analytics gave them an 89% chance to win. But the Sooners marched right down the field for the winning touchdown, a 3-yard pass from Dillon Gabriel to Nic Anderson. Gabriel accounted for all 61 yards on the final drive. It was Oklahoma's first win against an AP top-five Texas team since 2004.

Ohio State was tested early by visiting Maryland but pulled away, outscoring the Terps 27-7 in the second half. Buckeyes wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. had 100 receiving yards in a single half for the eighth time since the start of last season, the most in college football. The Buckeyes' needed it, rushing for just 62 yards, their worst output in a game since 2011.

Florida State opened a 22-0 first quarter lead against Virginia Tech and never looked back. The Seminoles have scored 30-plus points in 11 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in ACC history.

During its rout of Kentucky, Georgia looked like the dominant team that has won back-to-back national championships. Tight end Brock Bowers moved into second place all time on the Georgia receiving touchdowns list. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck set a career high in passing yards by the end of the third quarter.

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson returned Minnesota's second pass of the game back for a pick-six and the Wolverines controlled the game against the Gophers. Michigan has now scored 30 points in nine straight games dating back to last season, the longest streak in program history

Washington and Oregon both had the week off ahead of their top-10 showdown next week in Seattle.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Bill Connelly: 1. Michigan 2. Washington 3. Georgia 4. Oklahoma

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Washington 4. Oklahoma

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Oklahoma

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. Oklahoma

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington