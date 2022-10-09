College Football Playoff picks after Week 6

For the sixth consecutive week Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are unanimous top-three selections by ESPN's writers for the College Football Playoff.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Ohio State (6-0) 14/14 Georgia (6-0) 14/14 Alabama (6-0) 14/14 Clemson (6-0) 11/14 Michigan (6-0) 1/14 USC (6-0) 1/14 Oregon (5-1) 1/14

A week after Georgia made things interesting, it was Alabama that went down to the wire. The Crimson Tide sat Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young with an injury and replacement Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his place. Milroe is the fourth Alabama player with at least three touchdowns in his debut, joining Young, Mac Jones and Joe Namath. Even so, missed kicks and turnovers by Alabama kept Texas A&M in the game and a Crimson Tide penalty had the Aggies on the 2-yard line with 3 seconds to play. The pass from A&M quarterback Haynes King on the final play of the game fell incomplete, though.

It wasn't so tense elsewhere. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 361 yards and six touchdowns and the Buckeys outgained Michigan State by 412 yards (614 to 202). Stroud is the first player in Big Ten history with three six-touchdown passing games.

Georgia's defense suffocated Auburn, allowing Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford to complete only five passes thrown more than 5 yards downfield. Georgia pressured Ashford on 36% of his dropbacks. Meanwhile on offense, the Bulldogs rushed for 292 yards, their highest toal since a 2020 game against Missouri.

Clemson picked up the majority of the fourth-place votes this week, with USC, Michigan and Oregon also receiving consideration.

Here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. USC

Chris Low: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Alabama 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Clemson