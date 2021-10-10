College Football Playoff picks after Week 6

Iowa nabs its fourth interception of the night to help keep its undefeated record intact. (0:34)

For the first time in two seasons, Alabama lost a regular season game and the College Football Playoff picks suddenly got difficult. Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Georgia (6-0) 14/14 Iowa (6-0) 14/14 Cincinnati (5-0) 13/14 Oklahoma (6-0) 11/14 Alabama (5-1) 2/14 Michigan State (6-0) 2/14

Texas A&M upset Alabama, 41-38, to cap off a truly wild day of college football that saw close calls, upsets and a new, wide open path to the CFP.

In the Big Ten, Iowa and Penn State battled for conference control in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes intercepted four Nittany Lion passes and held on late to win 23-20 in their biggest test of the season. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game with the Nittany Lions leading 17-3 and the offense struggled to find any rhythm after. The win puts the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten driver's seat and makes them a unanimous selection this week.

With Penn State falling out of the CFP talk for the moment, the Cincinnati Bearcats made the biggest move of the week. The Bearcats rolled to a comfortable 52-3 victory against Temple Friday night and got to watch the chaos unfold on Saturday. The big win and crucial losses landed the Bearcats on 13 ballots.

Georgia is once again a unanimous selection following a comfortable win. This time it was a 34-10 win on the road at Auburn. The Bulldogs -- outside of an opening week battle with Clemson -- are the only team without a true close call this season and they land in the No. 1 spot on each ballot this week.

Oklahoma became a popular choice in this week's picks following a 55-48 win over Texas in the Red River Showdown. The Sooners are 6-0 and have an inside track to the playoff given how many teams have lost in the opening half of the season.

Michigan State moved to 6-0 on Saturday and jumped into fourth in two of the polls.

Alabama wasn't completely dropped from the ranks after the loss. The Crimson Tide landed fourth on one ballot.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Iowa, 4. Michigan State

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Cincinnati

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Michigan State

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Cincinnati