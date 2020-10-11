College Football Playoff picks after Week 6

Stetson Bennett accounts for three touchdowns while the defense forces three turnovers in Georgia's 44-21 win over Tennessee. (2:35)

The SEC provided all the drama for our writers' picks this week as Clemson rolled and Ohio State still awaits the first game of the Big Ten season.

The first shock wave came when the Florida Gators, who landed in five of the writers' picks last week, fell to Texas A&M 41-38 in the early window Saturday. Georgia solidified its spot in every top four this week following a 44-21 statement victory over Tennessee, which places the Dawgs in the driver's seat of the SEC East at the moment. Most Populara Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (3-0) 15/15 Clemson (4-0) 15/15 Georgia (3-0) 15/15 Ohio State (0-0) 14/15 Notre Dame (3-0) 1/15

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day came in Oxford, Mississippi, where the Ole Miss Rebels gave the Alabama Crimson Tide everything they wanted but came up short in an 63-48 loss. It's possible Alabama was looking forward to next week, when Georgia rolls into Tuscaloosa, but either way, the Crimson Tide were pushed to the brink by Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. The close call did little to affect how the writers view the Crimson Tide, however, and they remain a unanimous choice in the picks.

Only five teams made the picks this week as Notre Dame replaces Ohio State on one list.

The picks should receive a big shakeup next week when Georgia travels to Alabama.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Bill Connelly: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Alabama

David M. Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Ohio State

Chris Low: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Ohio State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson, 2. Georgia, 3. Alabama, 4. Notre Dame

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Alabama

Tom VanHaaren: 1.Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Georgia

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia