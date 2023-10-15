College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

Open Extended Reactions

With a little more than two weeks remaining until the first College Football Playoff rankings on Oct. 31, Week 7 provided some clarity at the top.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (7-0) 15/15 Washington (6-0) 15/15 Michigan (7-0) 13/15 Florida State (6-0) 11/15 Oklahoma (6-0) 5/15 Ohio State (6-0) 1/15

Washington secured the biggest win of the weekend, a thrilling win over fellow top-10 unbeaten Oregon, 36-33. Michael Penix Jr. connected with Rome Odunze in the final two minutes for a touchdown, then the Huskies held on as the Ducks missed a potential game-tying field goal as time expired.

With the win, Washington is in the driver's seat for a spot in the Pac-12 title game and firmly in the mix for a playoff nod.

The nation's top four teams in the AP poll -- Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State, respectively -- all played as heavy favorites and all four took care of business.

The Bulldogs shook off another slow start to take down Vanderbilt, 37-20. The Wolverines continued their dominant start against subpar competition, rolling Indiana 52-7, while the Buckeyes defeated Purdue, 41-7. And the Seminoles remained unbeaten thanks to a 41-3 rout of Syracuse.

Next week should provide even more answers when Penn State travels to Ohio State for a showdown of Big Ten unbeatens.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Bill Connelly: 1. Washington 2. Michigan 3. Georgia 4. Oklahoma

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Florida State 4. Oklahoma

David Hale: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Oklahoma

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. Oklahoma

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Dave Wilson: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Washington 4. Florida State