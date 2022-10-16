College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

Blake Corum busts off a 61-yard touchdown run as Michigan pads its lead to 31-17 vs. Penn State. (0:29)

We walked into Saturday expecting a shakeup, and that's what we got.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Ohio State (6-0) 13/13 Georgia (7-0) 13/13 Tennessee (6-0) 13/13 Michigan (7-0) 8/13 Clemson (7-0) 4/13 Oregon (5-1) 1/13

Tennessee's victory over Alabama means for the first time this season, ESPN's voters will have a change in their top three.

A unanimous selection all season, Alabama did not receive any votes after losing to the Vols, a game which saw the Crimson Tide penalized 17 times for 130 yards, the most accepted penalties in the Nick Saban era (previous was 15 penalties earlier this season at Texas). Alabama allowed 52 points, the fourth most in program history and most since 1907 vs. Sewanee (54 points).

Instead of the Tide it was Tennessee that became a unanimous selection. Just how much of a breakthrough was the victory for the Vols? According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Tennessee had lost 28 consecutive games against AP Top 5 teams. Its last win before Saturday was Sept. 26, 2005, against No. 4 LSU. The Vols entered Saturday 1-28-1 all-time against Top-5 ranked Alabama teams with its only win coming on October 16, 1982. Saturday was Tennessee's first win over an AP Top-5 opponent at home since beating No. 2 Florida on Sept. 19, 1998.

Ohio State and Georgia are now the only season-long unanimous selections. The Buckeyes were on a bye, and the Bulldogs breezed past Vanderbilt, 55-0.

Elsewhere, Michigan's definitive victory over Penn State vaulted the Wolverines into the voters' No. 4 spot. Michigan rushed for 418 yards against the previously unbeaten Nittany Lions in garnering its most votes of the season.

Here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Tennessee

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Chris Low: 1. Tennessee, 2. Ohio State, 3. Georgia, 4. Clemson

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Tennessee, 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee