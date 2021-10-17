College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

Stetson Bennett continues his impressive play as he throws three touchdown passes, leading Georgia to the 30-14 win over Kentucky. (1:13)

For the second straight week a Big Ten mainstay falls out of the College Football Playoff conversation after a loss in Iowa City. Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Georgia (7-0) 14/14 Cincinnati (6-0) 14/14 Alabama (6-1) 12/14 Oklahoma (7-0) 12/14 Michigan (6-0) 2/14 Michigan State (7-0) 1/14 Oklahoma State (6-0) 1/14

Last week it was the Penn State Nittany Lions; this week it was the hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. Purdue knocked off the No. 2 Hawkeyes 24-7 on the road, and the upset ended Iowa's multiweek run in the playoff picks. The Hawkeyes still have a chance to make it to the Big Ten title game despite the loss, so their playoff chances are not extinguished just yet.

Among the teams that made the top four rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs maintained the top spot on each ballot following a comfortable 30-13 victory over previously unbeaten Kentucky. The Bulldogs have looked head and shoulders above each of their opponents this season, and the unanimous No. 1 ranking reflects the dominance seen on the field.

For the first time this season, Cincinnati lands on every ballot after a 56-21 win over UCF and the Iowa loss. On top of the unanimous selection, the Bearcats climbed as high as No. 2 in 12 of the 14 rankings, their highest rank of the season.

After the top two, things get somewhat less predictable. It didn't take long for Alabama to climb back onto nearly every ballot despite the Week 6 loss at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide bounced back in a big way -- as Nick Saban teams are wont to do -- with a 49-9 rout of Mississippi State in Starkville and once again look like a CFP shoo-in.

Oklahoma is 7-0 and seems to have found its quarterback. The Sooners land on 12 ballots this week, the most votes they've received all season.

The fourth spot is where we see the most variation with Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma State all grabbing one No. 4 spot -- the Wolverines also climbed to No. 3 on one ballot during their bye week.

There's still plenty of time this season for shakeups within the picks, but as of right now, the same four teams populate 11 of the 14 ballots.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Alabama

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Michigan

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Michigan State

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Alabama

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Alabama

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Michigan, 4. Oklahoma State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Alabama

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Alabama

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama