College Football Playoff picks after Week 8

It was a wild Week 8 in the college football world, with several top contenders winning close, ugly games and others failing victim to upset bids.
In the marquee game of the day, Ohio State used a stellar performance from superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown -- to take down Penn State, 20-12.
No. 6 Oklahoma, off its thrilling win over Red River rival Texas, needed to stop a 2-point conversion in the final minutes to eke out a 31-29 victory over upset-minded UCF and stay undefeated.
Michigan, meanwhile, after a chaotic week that included an investigation into alleged sign stealing, had no such trouble, rolling past in-state rival Michigan State 49-0.
Arizona State seemed primed to pull off the upset of the weekend against No. 5 Washington, but the Huskies used a fourth-quarter pick-six to get past the Sun Devils.
Next week, No. 1 Georgia -- without all-world tight end Brock Bowers -- faces rival Florida while Ohio State heads to Wisconsin.
With all that in mind, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Ohio State
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State
Bill Connelly: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Washington
Heather Dinich: 1. Michigan 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. Georgia
David Hale: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Florida State 4. Washington
Chris Low: 1. Michigan 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Washington
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Washington
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Florida State
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State
Dave Wilson: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Washington 4. Ohio State