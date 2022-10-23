College Football Playoff picks after Week 8

Week 8's results did not provide the sort of answers we got during a blockbuster Week 7, but we did get some further clarity in the Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC.
Oregon dominated previously unbeaten UCLA thanks to five touchdown passes from Bo Nix. After receiving votes from just one voter -- Ryan McGee -- every week since Week 3, the Ducks are starting to find a following.
Elsewhere, Oklahoma State officially ended the playoff hopes of Texas after the defense forced Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions. Clemson survived a home scare against previously unbeaten Syracuse and there are now questions surrounding the Tigers' quarterback situation.
Drama among the rest of the top contenders was minimal with Georgia and Michigan on bye and Tennessee rolling over UT Martin by 41 points. The Vols got 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns from Jalin Hyatt a week after he had 207 yards and five scores against Alabama. Hyatt is the first SEC player over the past 25 years with nine receiving touchdowns over a three-game span.
With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Clemson 4. Tennessee
Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1 Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Oregon
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee