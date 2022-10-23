College Football Playoff picks after Week 8

While saying he was happy with the way his first-teamers performed in a 65-24 rout of UT Martin, Josh Heupel admits improvement is needed with the Vols' backups. (0:40)

Week 8's results did not provide the sort of answers we got during a blockbuster Week 7, but we did get some further clarity in the Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Ohio State (7-0) 13/13 Georgia (7-0) 13/13 Tennessee (7-0) 13/13 Michigan (7-0) 5/13 Clemson (8-0) 5/13 Oregon (6-1) 3/13

Oregon dominated previously unbeaten UCLA thanks to five touchdown passes from Bo Nix. After receiving votes from just one voter -- Ryan McGee -- every week since Week 3, the Ducks are starting to find a following.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma State officially ended the playoff hopes of Texas after the defense forced Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions. Clemson survived a home scare against previously unbeaten Syracuse and there are now questions surrounding the Tigers' quarterback situation.

Drama among the rest of the top contenders was minimal with Georgia and Michigan on bye and Tennessee rolling over UT Martin by 41 points. The Vols got 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns from Jalin Hyatt a week after he had 207 yards and five scores against Alabama. Hyatt is the first SEC player over the past 25 years with nine receiving touchdowns over a three-game span.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Clemson 4. Tennessee

Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon

Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1 Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Oregon

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee