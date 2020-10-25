College Football Playoff picks after Week 8

Justin Fields tosses a pair of touchdowns and adds another on the ground as Ohio State cruises by Nebraska. (1:08)

Despite Trevor Lawrence's first pick six of his career, the Tigers rolled over Syracuse, 47-21, to push their win streak against the ACC to 27. Lawrence threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the win while Travis Etienne, who was questionable after a first half injury, rushed for two fourth quarter touchdowns to put the game away.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide once again put up big numbers on offense in a 48-17 win over Tennessee. Najee Harris ran for three touchdowns against the Volunteers and Mac Jones continued putting up Joe Burrow-esque numbers with 389 yards passing. The Alabama offense did take a major hit on Saturday as explosive receiver Jaylen Waddle broke his ankle on the opening kickoff of the game and is out for the rest of the season.

Ohio State finally got a chance to prove its spot in the top four this week and promptly beat Nebraska 52-17 to christen the Big 10 season. Justin Fields immediately put himself in the Heisman conversation, going 20-of-21 in the air for 274 yards and two scores. The Buckeyes are back to being a unanimous pick from our writers following the big win.

The biggest shake up this week in the picks came with Notre Dame overtaking Georgia as the four spot in most of the picks. The Irish traveled to Pittsburgh Saturday and left with a 45-3 victory in complete performance. Notre Dame hosts Clemson in two weeks.

Georgia remains on two lists and Oklahoma State gets a vote this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Oklahoma State

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame