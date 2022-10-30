College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

Michigan State can't handle the snap cleanly on the punt and Michigan capitalizes with the Blake Corum touchdown. (0:49)

After nine full weeks of college football, ESPN's writers get a chance to check their work.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (8-0) 15/15 Ohio State (8-0) 15/15 Tennessee (8-0) 15/15 Michigan (8-0) 11/15 Oregon (7-1) 2/15 Alabama (7-1) 1/15 Clemson (8-0) 1/15

On Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), the College Football Playoff committee will release the first of its six rankings. ESPN's writers have chosen their four playoff teams after all the relevant action each week this season and two things have remained consistent: Georgia and Ohio State have made every ballot, every week.

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs did nothing to change that Saturday. Ohio State actually trailed with less than 10 mintutes to play in the fourth quarter against Penn State before a touchdown barrage allowed them to win easily. As impressive as that fourth quarter was, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau stole the show. He become one of three FBS players over the past 15 seasons with two sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in a single game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Meanwhile Georgia jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead over rival Florida in Jacksonville. Tight end Brock Bowers continued to show why he's the best player at his position in the country with four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in the opening half.

Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee won convincingly, while Clemson and Alabama took the week off.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State. 4. Alabama

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Michigan

Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan

Mark Schlabach: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan