College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

After nine full weeks of college football, ESPN's writers get a chance to check their work.
On Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), the College Football Playoff committee will release the first of its six rankings. ESPN's writers have chosen their four playoff teams after all the relevant action each week this season and two things have remained consistent: Georgia and Ohio State have made every ballot, every week.
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs did nothing to change that Saturday. Ohio State actually trailed with less than 10 mintutes to play in the fourth quarter against Penn State before a touchdown barrage allowed them to win easily. As impressive as that fourth quarter was, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau stole the show. He become one of three FBS players over the past 15 seasons with two sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in a single game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Meanwhile Georgia jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead over rival Florida in Jacksonville. Tight end Brock Bowers continued to show why he's the best player at his position in the country with four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in the opening half.
Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee won convincingly, while Clemson and Alabama took the week off.
With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State. 4. Alabama
Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Tennessee 3. Georgia 4. Clemson
Chris Low: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Michigan
Alex Scarborough: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan
Mark Schlabach: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Oregon
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Tennessee 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Georgia 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan