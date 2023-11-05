College Football Playoff picks after Week 10

Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 was not easy on three of the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings. However, they each ended the day like they started it: with a zero in the loss column.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (9-0) 15/15 Florida State (9-0) 14/15 Ohio State (9-0) 14/15 Michigan (9-0) 13/15 Washington (9-0) 3/15 Oregon (8-1) 1/15

At halftime of their games, the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes trailed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 9-7, the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs were knotted at 10 with the 12th-ranked Missouri Tigers and the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles led the Pittsburgh Panthers 10-7. The second halves were different stories.

The Seminoles, playing without star receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, scored touchdowns on two long drives in the third quarter and their defense shut down the Panthers to pull away for the 24-7 win. Quarterback Jordan Travis had another big day, throwing for 360 yards and scoring two touchdowns. FSU also clinched a spot in the ACC title game for the first time since 2014.

Ohio State got a spark from its defense as Jordan Hancock picked off a Gavin Wimsatt throw and returned it 93 yards for a score. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. closed the door on Rutgers with two fourth-quarter touchdown catches, bringing his season total to eight.

Missouri hung around into the fourth quarter against the defending champion Bulldogs before quarterback Brady Cook threw two costly interceptions to allow Georgia to prevail.

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines continued to do what they've done all season: jump on an overmatched opponent and cruise to an easy victory. The Washington Huskies, the No. 5 team in the initial rankings, also held serve. In a showcase of the country's two best offenses, the Huskies outdid the No. 20 USC Trojans 52-42. Runing back Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four scores.

However, things might finally get tough for the Wolverines on the field. They will go on the road to face the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 11. It will be the first ranked opponent Michigan has faced this season while the other three teams in the top four have each played two. While Penn State has already lost to Ohio State, it boasts the No. 2-ranked total defense.

Georgia also will play a ranked opponent in Week 11, hosting the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. FSU faces the rival and the unranked Miami Hurricanes next week.

With all of that, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Michigan. 2. Georgia 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Bill Connelly: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Washington 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Dave Wilson: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State