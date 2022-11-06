College Football Playoff picks after Week 10

Derius Davis snags the strike from Max Duggan and crosses the goal line for his second touchdown of the game. (0:23)

We knew entering the week we'd lose either Georgia or Tennessee from the list of six remaining unbeaten teams. The question following Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Vols was how it would affect the loser.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (9-0) 15/15 Ohio State (9-0) 15/15 TCU (9-0) 15/15 Michigan (9-0) 12/15 Oregon (8-1) 2/15 Tennessee (8-1) 1/15

Turns out, Georgia's 27-13 win was enough to keep Tennessee off of all but one ESPN ballot. The Georgia defense held Tennessee without a first-half touchdown for the first time since 2020. They outscored a team that entered the game with a plus-173 points margin in the first half this season, the best in FBS, 24-6 before halftime. Georgia entered the game with 10 sacks this season, the fewest in the SEC. They sacked Hendon Hooker six times and had the odds-on Heisman favorite harried all night.

Elsewhere, Ohio State survived a scare at Northwestern, where winds exceeding 45 mph muddled any offensive efforts. The Buckeyes couldn't convert on any of their eight third-down opportunities in the first half and quarterback C.J. Stroud had just 76 passing yards for the game. His career-best 79 rushing yards proved pivotal in a 21-7 victory, though.

Michigan and TCU also remained unbeaten, separting themselves in the second half against Rutgers and Texas Tech, respectively. The Horned Frogs are now a unanimous selection among ESPN's voters for the first time this season.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4 TCU

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Michigan, 4. TCU

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Oregon

Tom VanHaaren: 1 Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU

Dave Wilson: 1 Georgia 2. Ohio State 3 Michigan 4. TCU