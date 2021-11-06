College Football Playoff picks after Week 10

Just when the College Football Playoff field looked somewhat solidified, an upset-fueled Week 10 hit college football. Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Most popular playoff picks Team (Record) Votes Georgia (9-0) 13/13 Alabama (8-1) 13/13 Oregon (8-1) 11/13 Ohio State (8-1) 7/13 Cincinnati (9-0) 7/13 Oklahoma (9-0) 1/13

For the second time this season, the Purdue Boilermakers played spoiler against an undefeated Big Ten team. First it was Iowa last month; this time it was Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans -- who were an unanimous top four selection last week -- fell behind early in West Lafayette and couldn't ever recover in a 40-29 loss. The defeat knocks Michigan State off the ballots and makes Ohio State the new Big Ten CFP favorite.

The Buckeyes were far from dominant at Nebraska but survived, 26-17, to climb into the top four on seven ballots.

Luckily for teams in the playoff hunt, most of the upsets fell just short on a day filled with age-old rivalries. Alabama got all it wanted from a formerly listless LSU team in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers took it down to the wire but a desperation pass was batted away and the Crimson Tide escaped, 20-14. The win moved Nick Saban's squad to 8-1 and onto every ballot this week.

Oregon overcame a slow start in Seattle and dropped rival Washington, 26-16. It wasn't a pretty game but with the Ducks being rated No. 4 in the first CFP rankings, they're an unanimous selection for the first time in over a month.

It was also close for Cincinnati after a disappointing first round of CFP rankings. The Bearcats needed two goal-line stands to hold on against Tulsa, 28-20. With the No. 6 ranking in the first CFP poll, Cincinnati ended up with only seven votes this week.

The No. 1 team in the country dismissed any idea of an upset early. Georgia rolled to a 43-6 win against Missouri and are the top ranked team on every ballot once again.

Oklahoma had a bye week and made got just one vote despite a perfect 9-0 record.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Oregon

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Oregon, 4. Ohio State

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Alabama

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Oregon, 3. Alabama, 4. Ohio State

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Oregon

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Oregon, 4. Cincinnati

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Oregon, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Oregon, 4. Cincinnati

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Oregon, 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Oregon, 4. Ohio State

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Oregon, 4. Cincinnati

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Ohio State

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Oregon, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama