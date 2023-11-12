College Football Playoff picks after Week 11

Washington appears to have a pick-six but celebrate too early and fumble at the 1-yard line, but make up for it on the next play with a safety against Utah. (1:26)

Top teams keep getting pushed and the top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings keep surviving.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (10-0) 15/15 Michigan (10-0) 14/15 Florida State (10-0) 13/15 Ohio State (10-0) 13/15 Washington (10-0) 5/15

In Week 11, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines finally beat a ranked opponent in the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles held off the Miami Hurricanes in another hard-hitting edition of their rivalry. The Washington Huskies, No. 5 in the rankings, got pushed by the Utah Utes and came out with a home win.

There were questions around the Wolverines after the Big Ten announced a suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh for the sign-stealing controversy. While Harbaugh awaits a judge's ruling on a temporary restraining order against the suspension, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as interim head coach. It turns out, all the Wolverines needed was Blake Corum and their stifling defense. Corum had 145 of Michigan's 227 total rushing yards. He also scored two touchdowns. Michigan's defense allowed just 238 total yards and Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 11 of 23 passes for 74 yards.

Washington trailed by four three different times against Utah before Rome Odunze caught a 33-yard touchdown to put the Huskies up for good. Washington is 10-0 for the first time since 1991 when the Huskies split the national title with Miami.

To finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2014, FSU has to through a November of upset-minded in-state rivals looking to play spoiler. The got past the first one in beating Miami on Saturday. Running back Trey Benson had 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Against an aggressive defense, Miami completed just 33% of its passes. After North Alabama in Week 13, FSU has the Florida Gators to close the regular season.

Then there was the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs. The top two teams in the playoff rankings dominated in wins over the Michigan State Spartans and Ole Miss Rebels.

Week 12 might get easier for a few teams. FSU plays FCS team North Alabama while Michigan and Ohio State face unranked teams. However Georgia and Washington go on the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon State Beavers, respectively.

