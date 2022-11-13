        <
          College Football Playoff picks after Week 11

          UGA's McConkey names Bennett the 'ultimate competitor'

          Following his two TDs in the win over MS State, No. 1 Georgia's Ladd McConkey speaks on the leadership and resilience of QB Stetson Bennett.

          11:45 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Movement was minimal at the top of our College Football Playoff voting, though Oregon's last-minute loss to Washington dropped the Ducks.

          TCU's defense was dominant, especially early in a 17-10 win at Texas. The Longhorns were shut out in a first half at home for the first time since 1997. Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers had a 29% completion percentage during the opening half. TCU held Texas without an offensive touchdown for the game and has now clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game.

          Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett surpassed Matthew Stafford for sixth on the school's all-time passing touchdowns list during the Bulldogs' 49-19 rout at Mississippi State. With the win the Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC championship game where they will meet LSU.

          Elsewhere, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee cruised to victories.

          With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.

          Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
          Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU
          Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
          Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
          David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
          Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
          Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
          Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Tennessee
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU
          Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
          Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU
          Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
          Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
          Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan