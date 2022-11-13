College Football Playoff picks after Week 11

Movement was minimal at the top of our College Football Playoff voting, though Oregon's last-minute loss to Washington dropped the Ducks.
TCU's defense was dominant, especially early in a 17-10 win at Texas. The Longhorns were shut out in a first half at home for the first time since 1997. Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers had a 29% completion percentage during the opening half. TCU held Texas without an offensive touchdown for the game and has now clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett surpassed Matthew Stafford for sixth on the school's all-time passing touchdowns list during the Bulldogs' 49-19 rout at Mississippi State. With the win the Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC championship game where they will meet LSU.
Elsewhere, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee cruised to victories.
With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Tennessee
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan