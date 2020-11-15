College Football Playoff picks after Week 11

Heather Dinich outlines the long-term effects of players being required to quarantine and sit out games for prolonged periods to abide by COVID-19 regulations. (1:53)

Not much changed in our writers' College Football Playoff picks this week because, well, three of the top four teams weren't in action.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (6-0) 13/13 Notre Dame (8-0) 13/13 Ohio State (2-0) 13/13 Clemson (7-1) 12/13 Cincinnati (7-0) 1/13

Both Alabama and Ohio State had games canceled this week due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic while Clemson had a bye built into its schedule following the Tigers biggest game of the season last week at Notre Dame. With three of college football's powerhouses at home, the picks remain virtually the same.

Notre Dame did jump Ohio State in a few of the writers' picks following a 45-31 win at Boston College on Saturday afternoon. As the lone top four team in action, the Fighting Irish looked the part against the Eagles throughout most of the contest. Quarterback Ian Book put together another solid performance under center and improved his record as a starter at Notre Dame to 28-3. He finished the day 20-of-27 through the air for 283 yards and three touchdowns while adding 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cincinnati climbs back into the mix on one list following a 55-17 victory over East Carolina on Friday night and BYU falls from the lists during a bye week.

Ohio State has the trickiest game of the pack next week when No. 10 Indiana travels to Columbus but, given the way the season has gone, the Buckeyes may be able to afford a loss and still make the playoff.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Cincinnati

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson