College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint reaches across the goal line for his second touchdown to make it 31-10 Georgia. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

The Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies, No. 1 and No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, had the toughest matchups of Week 12 -- at least on paper. Both teams were the only playoff contenders to face ranked opponents.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (11-0) 15/15 Ohio State (11-0) 15/15 Michigan (11-0) 14/15 Washington (11-0) 9/15 Florida State (11-0) 6/15 Oregon (10-1) 1/15

Washington got all it could handle from Oregon State. In rainy Corvalis, the Huskies held on for a 22-20 win. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had 162 yards and connected with Rome Odunze for two scores. But it was the Huskies defense that sealed the deal with a fourth-down stop with two minutes left in the game.

Georgia had no trouble with the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers. After the Vols scored on their first play from scrimmage, the Bulldogs scored the next 24 points on their way to an easy 38-10 win. Receiver Dillon Bell threw and caught a touchdown pass. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes completely dominated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 37-3. OSU's defense held Minnesota to just 159 total yards.

On the other hand, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, playing their second game without coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a three-game suspension for due to the sign-stealing investigation, had to hold off the Maryland Terrapins to stay undefeated. The Terps got within five points and forced the Wolverines to punt on three straight second-half possessions. However Taulia Tagovailoa threw a costly interception and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, giving Michigan a safety. The Wolverines held on to win 31-24.

The Florida State Seminoles, ranked No 4 in the current rankings, got off to a slow start, but eventually cruised past the FCS North Alabama Lions. Though FSU remained undefeated, it lost star quarterback Jordan Travis who was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast.

Along with the Thanksgiving holiday, the final week of the regular season brings the traditional rivalries. Washington faces the Washington State Cougars for the Apple Cup. Florida State travels to face the Florida Gators, and Georgia is on the road to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. And, of course, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in one of the most anticipated editions of their rivalry in a long time.

Here's who ESPN's college football reporters are picking for the playoff:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Washington

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Washington

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Washington

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Oregon

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Washington

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Washington