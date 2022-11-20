College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

Escape was the theme on Saturday.
College football's final four unbeaten teams each got a test, and each passed heading into the final week of the regular season.
For TCU and Michigan it took last-minute field goals to win close games against Baylor (29-28) and Illinois (19-17), respectively.
Ohio State found itself trailing at halftime against Maryland, but a blocked punt to start the third quarter and a scoop-and-score in the final 10 seconds flipped the game just enough for a 43-30 win ahead of next week's showdown against the Wolverines.
Georgia never trailed at Kentucky, but the Bulldogs nearly found themselves in a one-score game with less than 5 minutes remaining before Kentucky missed a field goal attempt. Georgia walked away with a 16-6 victory.
With a highly entertaining 48-45 win over UCLA in the late window, USC also jumped onto our list.
With all that in mind, here's a look at how ESPN's college football reporters see the current playoff picture.
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. USC
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. TCU 4. Michigan
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU
Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. TCU