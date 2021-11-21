College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

Bryce Young shatters Alabama's single-game passing yards record with 559 as he tosses five touchdowns and runs in one to power Bama past Arkansas. (2:12)

Another week and another College Football Playoff contender -- and conference -- falls from the playoff landscape. Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Georgia (11-0) 14/14 Cincinnati (11-0) 14/14 Ohio State (10-1) 14/14 Alabama (10-1) 13/14 Oklahoma State (10-1) 1/14

Oregon came into its game against Utah as a three-point underdog but it was rarely that close on Saturday night. The Utes outplayed the Ducks in every facet of the game, including a back-breaking punt return for a touchdown right before the half, in a 38-7 victory. The loss, Oregon's second, drops the Ducks from the ballots this week and opens up a spot in the top four.

Cincinnati became a unanimous selection with the Oregon loss. The Bearcats rolled a talented SMU team, 48-14, in a statement to the playoff selection committee.

Not to be outdone by their in-state foes, the Ohio State Buckeyes made a statement of their own, rushing out to a 49-0 lead at half against a top-10 Michigan State team. The Buckeyes took their foot off the gas in the second half of the 56-7 victory but still land on every ballot this week.

Alabama was pushed by Arkansas but a 42-35 win keeps Nick Saban's squad on 13 ballots this week. The Crimson Tide have an Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn next week before a matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game, which will be the biggest game of the season in regards to the playoff picture.

Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs took care of business against Charleston Southern, 56-7, to once again wrap up the No. 1 spot on each ballot. It's hard to imagine a playoff scenario where the Dawgs don't make, even with a loss to Alabama in the conference title game.

Oklahoma State climbed onto one ballot this week following a 23-0 win over Texas Tech. A win in Bedlam against Oklahoma next week would put the Cowboys firmly in the playoff talk.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati