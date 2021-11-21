College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

Another week and another College Football Playoff contender -- and conference -- falls from the playoff landscape.
Oregon came into its game against Utah as a three-point underdog but it was rarely that close on Saturday night. The Utes outplayed the Ducks in every facet of the game, including a back-breaking punt return for a touchdown right before the half, in a 38-7 victory. The loss, Oregon's second, drops the Ducks from the ballots this week and opens up a spot in the top four.
Cincinnati became a unanimous selection with the Oregon loss. The Bearcats rolled a talented SMU team, 48-14, in a statement to the playoff selection committee.
Not to be outdone by their in-state foes, the Ohio State Buckeyes made a statement of their own, rushing out to a 49-0 lead at half against a top-10 Michigan State team. The Buckeyes took their foot off the gas in the second half of the 56-7 victory but still land on every ballot this week.
Alabama was pushed by Arkansas but a 42-35 win keeps Nick Saban's squad on 13 ballots this week. The Crimson Tide have an Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn next week before a matchup with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC title game, which will be the biggest game of the season in regards to the playoff picture.
Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs took care of business against Charleston Southern, 56-7, to once again wrap up the No. 1 spot on each ballot. It's hard to imagine a playoff scenario where the Dawgs don't make, even with a loss to Alabama in the conference title game.
Oklahoma State climbed onto one ballot this week following a 23-0 win over Texas Tech. A win in Bedlam against Oklahoma next week would put the Cowboys firmly in the playoff talk.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State
Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati
Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati