College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

Week 12 presented one of the mainstays in this season's College Football Playoff predictions with its toughest test of the year.
Ohio State hosted No. 9 Indiana in Columbus on Saturday, and while the Buckeyes built a 28-point lead, the Hoosiers were undeterred. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns, outdueled his fellow signal-caller and Heisman hopeful, Justin Fields, but it wasn't enough to dethrone the Big Ten's reigning champion. Ohio State won its 19th straight Big Ten game 42-35.
The game was certainly the highlight of the day, at least in terms of the teams in our writers' rankings. Notre Dame had a bye and Clemson's game against Florida State was postponed after the two teams' medical staffs couldn't agree on moving forward with the game.
No. 1 Alabama once again proved its spot at the top of the polls, this time with a 63-3 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. Four different players scored rushing touchdowns for the Crimson Tide, while DeVonta Smith caught nine balls for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Cincinnati remains in the running after a 36-33 win at UCF. The Bearcats are 8-0 this season, a trend that will have to continue if they want to crack the top four before the end of the season.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati
Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State
Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson, 4. Ohio State
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson
Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Ohio State, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Clemson