College Football Playoff picks after Week 13

The Crimson Tide put together an incredible performance in the fourth quarter and multiple overtimes to push past the Tigers in the Iron Bowl. (2:26)

The final week of the 2021 regular season firmly jumbled the College Football Playoff picks, which comes as no surprise after a year full of upsets, close calls and clutch moments. Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Georgia (12-0) 14/14 Michigan (11-1) 14/14 Cincinnati (12-0) 14/14 Alabama (11-1) 7/14 Oklahoma State (11-1) 7/14

The Michigan Wolverines kicked off the day with their first win over Ohio State in a decade. The elements paired with the Michigan rushing attack was just too much to handle for the Buckeyes, who fell off the ballots after a 42-27 loss to their biggest rival. The Wolverines are a unanimous playoff selection this week ahead of the Big Ten title game against Iowa.

It looked as though Alabama would be the second team to drop from the playoff ranks as time ticked away late in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide mounted a 97-yard touchdown drive and scored, however, with just 24 seconds left to force overtime and stun an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium. After trading touchdowns and field goals, Alabama finally outlasted Auburn in the fourth overtime. Despite the close call, the Tide still lands on seven ballots.

And just when Oklahoma State looked like its playoff hopes were dashed, Bedlam antics truly kicked in. The Cowboys bounced back from a 33-24 fourth quarter deficit by scoring the final 13 points of the game against Oklahoma to win, 37-33, and advance to the Big 12 title game.

As for Georgia and Cincinnati, both teams rolled to 12-0 records comfortably this week. Both teams are unanimous selections once again but have tough conference title games next week. The Bulldogs are in the playoff win or lose, but the Bearcats will need a win against an 11-1 Houston team to remain in the College Football Playoff talks.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Michigan, 4. Alabama

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State