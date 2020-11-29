College Football Playoff picks after Week 13

Heather Dinich joins SportsCenter to explain how drastically the cancellation of Ohio State's game vs. Illinois will affect the rest of the Buckeyes' 2020 season and playoff hopes. (1:48)

The biggest impact to our writers' picks this week actually came off the field.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (8-0) 14/14 Notre Dame (9-0) 14/14 Clemson (8-1) 13/14 Ohio State (4-0) 10/14 Cincinnati (8-0) 3/14 Florida (7-1) 1/14 Texas A&M (6-1) 1/14

The Ohio State Buckeyes, who had been a unanimous selection in each week since the Big Ten announced its return, had their game against Illinois canceled. This puts the Buckeyes at risk to miss the six games needed to qualify for the Big Ten title game, which would hurt their College Football Playoff chances. Ohio State will have to get its next two games of the season in to hit the six-game threshold set forth by the Big Ten at the start of the condensed season. Head coach Ryan Day recently tested positive for COVID-19 so the team might be pressed to complete its schedule over the final two weeks.

Due to these circumstances, multiple teams who were on the cusp have climbed into the picks this week. The Cincinnati Bearcats grabbed three votes during their bye, and Florida and Texas A&M both climbed into the ranks after big wins Saturday.

There were only two unanimous selections in Week 13 and both teams impressed during the holiday weekend. Alabama turned the Iron Bowl into a rout as Mac Jones threw five touchdown passes in a 42-13 win. Notre Dame also proved its rank by holding No. 19 North Carolina and Sam Howell to only 58 yards in the second half in a 31-17 victory at Chapel Hill.

Trevor Lawrence returned for Clemson and delivered a convincing 52-17 win over Pittsburgh. The Tigers land in 13 lists while Ohio State still has the confidence of 10 of our writers.

