        <
        >

          College Football Playoff picks after conference championships

          play
          Who should make the CFP semifinals? (2:07)

          Booger McFarland discusses the potential semifinalists for the College Football Playoff and the responsibility of the selection committee. (2:07)

          • ESPN staffNov 25, 2023, 11:17 PM ET

          We're just hours from the final College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season. The CFP semifinalists will be revealed Sunday (Noon ET, ESPN) as well as all the bowl matchups.

          With that, championship weekend was the last chance for teams to secure their spots in the top four or impress the committee enough to make a leap in the rankings. The Washington Huskies, who entered the week ranked No. 3, punched their ticket Friday night. The undefeated Huskies defeated the No. 5 Oregon Ducks 34-31 in the Pac-12 title game. Washington's offensive stars all had big nights. QB Michael Penix Jr. threw for 319 yards and a TD. Receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan each had more than 100 yards receiving. Running back Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards and two scores.

          The Texas Longhorns, No. 7 in last week's rankings, cruised past the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Then chaos broke out. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, who were in the midst of a 29-game winning streak and hadn't lost in more than 700 days, fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game. The Tide were ranked No. 8 and lost to Texas during the regular season. Quarterback Jalen Milroe accounted for 221 total yards and threw two touchdowns. The Tide's win, however, could put the SEC in real jeopardy of missing the playoff -- something that hasn't happened in the CFP era.

          The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 4 Florida State Seminoles faced tough, defensive games to end championship weekend. Michigan, capitalized on Iowa turnovers, and running back Blake Corum did the rest as the Wolverines pulled away for a 26-0 win. Corum rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns. He tied the school record for career touchdowns in this game.

          Meanwhile, the Noles, down to their third-string quarterback, couldn't generate any offense, but their defense was otherworldly. FSU sacked Louisville's Jack Plummer eight times and picked him off once. FSU limited Louisville to just 188 total yards in the 16-6 win.

          Here's who our experts are picking to be in the College Football Playoff:

          Andrea Adelson: 1. Michigan, 2. Washington, 3. Florida State, 4. Texas

          Blake Baumgartner: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Michigan, 2. Washington, 3. Florida State, 4. Texas

          Bill Connelly: 1. Michigan, 2. Washington, 3. Florida State, 4. Texas

          Heather Dinich: 1. Michigan, 2. Washington, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

          David Hale: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Florida State, 4. Texas

          Chris Low: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

          Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Michigan, 2. Washington, 3. Florida State, 4. Texas

          Ryan McGee: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

          Adam Rittenberg: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Florida State

          Alex Scarborough: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

          Mark Schlabach: 1. Michigan, 2. Washington, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

          Paolo Uggetti: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Florida State

          Tom VanHaaren: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Florida State

          Dave Wilson: 1. Washington, 2. Michigan, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama