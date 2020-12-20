College Football Playoff picks after championship week

Najee Harris hauls in four receiving touchdowns and adds a rushing score as Alabama tops Florida 52-46 to win the SEC championship. (1:29)

Conference championship week finally came and delivered some much-needed chaos into our writers' College Football Playoff picks.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Most Popular Playoff Picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (11-0) 14/14 Clemson (10-1) 14/14 Ohio State (6-0) 12/14 Notre Dame (10-1) 9/14 Texas A&M (8-1) 4/14 Coastal Carolina (11-0) 2/14 Cincinnati (9-0) 1/14

It began with Clemson getting its revenge on Notre Dame, following a Nov. 7 double-overtime loss in South Bend, Indiana. The Tigers looked rejuvenated with Trevor Lawrence back under center, and they completely dominated the Fighting Irish on both sides of the ball. After falling behind 3-0 early on, Lawrence & Co. scored the next 34 points to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. Due to the big win, Clemson returns as a unanimous CFP selection for our writers.

Alabama once again locked up its spot as not only CFP unanimous selection but the top ranked team in each of writers' rankings by doing, well, Bama things. The Crimson Tide offense was hitting on all cylinders against Florida and while the Gators offense kept them in the game until the final second, it wasn't enough in Alabama's 52-46 victory in the SEC title game.

Ohio State made its mark on Saturday as well, beating Northwestern, 22-10, in the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes, who were down 22 players, trailed at halftime, but shutout the Wildcats in the second half to take the conference crown convincingly. Ohio State's Trey Sermon rushed for 331 yards, breaking the Buckeyes' single-game rushing record.

Texas A&M also won its regular season game Saturday and it will likely be a tight race Notre Dame and the Aggies for the fourth playoff spot, as seen in our writers' picks.

The Cincinnati Bearcats, who beat Tulsa 27-24 in the AAC title game, will be a long shot for the playoff while Coastal Carolina will need a miracle.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Coastal Carolina

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Ohio State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Coastal Carolina

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Notre Dame, 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Notre Dame

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Texas A&M