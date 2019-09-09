Who has the best chance to make the College Football Playoff?

The Allstate Playoff Predictor was already really high on both Clemson and LSU heading into Week 2, with the best and third-best odds, respectively, of making the College Football Playoff.
But with both teams earning big wins in Week 2, those odds just got a little bit stronger. Clemson continues to lead the way with an almost-unheard-of 83% chance of making the playoff, and a 33% chance of winning it all.
LSU, meanwhile, is up to a 54% chance of making the top four and 14% chance of winning the title. It may be early, but we can probably already start looking ahead to the Nov. 9 showdown between the Tigers and Alabama, which will go a long way toward determining the actual playoff participants. The Crimson Tide currently sit at No. 2 in the Allstate Playoff Predictor odds, at 73% to make the top four and 31% to win it all.
Speaking of big games, get ready for Notre Dame traveling to Georgia in Week 4. Those teams are currently Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in playoff odds. The Fighting Irish check in at 33% to make the playoff, while the Bulldogs at 31%.
The biggest move here is in the Big Ten, where Ohio State, off a dominant win over Cincinnati, shoots up to 19% odds, while Michigan tumbles from 20% to 3%.
While Week 3 doesn't have as many games that on paper should shake up the playoff chase quite as much, that's usually when something unexpected happens.