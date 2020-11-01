Who has the best chance to make the College Football Playoff?

No. 1 Clemson overcomes a 28-10 deficit as D.J. Uiagalelei throws two touchdown passes and Travis Etienne runs in the go-ahead score in a 34-28 win over Boston College. (2:04)

The way things are going, the biggest shock in college football this season will be if one of the big three -- Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State -- fumbles and fails to make the playoff.

All three are undefeated. Of course, Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten are only two weeks into the season. And Clemson, sans quarterback Trevor Lawrence, has a massive showdown with Notre Dame on Saturday.

But our Allstate Playoff Predictor suggests the odds are heavily in their favor.

Which leads to this question: Which is the most likely team to join the big three? There are a lot of heavy hitters out there and potential one-loss teams that could cause an upset.

And what about a non-Power 5 school? There are a handful of schools looking pretty solid right now. Might one find its way onto the biggest state in college football?

It goes without saying, any of these schools would have to go undefeated -- and look dominant while doing so. Even then, the committee might be more inclined to go with a one-loss Power 5 school.

We shall find out in due time.