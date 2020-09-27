Who has the best chance to make the 2021 College Football Playoff?

The SEC is back, and so are the College Football Playoff aspirations -- for some teams.
It's early yet, but we have a pretty good idea of who the contenders (and pretenders) are until it's crunch time. Now, of course, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have not begun their seasons yet, and that will throw a handful of other teams into the mix.
But for now, we focus on the SEC and the teams that can make strides in the next week with a win. Our Allstate Playoff Predictor has already showed which teams have increased their odds after Saturday's results.
Not surprisingly, Alabama, Georgia and Florida won big. LSU ... not so much. The Crimson Tide now have nearly a 25% chance to win the title.
Here's how the rest of the top teams are looking after Week 4: