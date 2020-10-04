Trevor Lawrence continues Clemson's dominance this season throwing three touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-23 win over Virginia. (1:58)

Another week is in the books in college football.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Some teams significantly helped their chances to make the College Football Playoff (hello, Georgia), while others (sorry, Oklahoma) did little to help theirs.

The usual suspects came up big. Clemson and Alabama put up a combined 93 points on Saturday and remain two of the prohibitive favorites to walk away with the National Title.

Of course, these odds don't factor in the Big Ten and Pac-12, which have yet to start their seasons.

Here's how they and the the rest of the top teams are looking after Week 5: