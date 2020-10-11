Which team is most likely to recover from damaging Week 6 loss?

After trailing for the majority of the game, Seth Small wins it for Texas A&M with a 26-yard field goal as time expires. (0:23)

It was another explosive week in college football, with plenty of scoreboard fireworks and some major upsets establishing Saturday's theme.

The race to make the College Football Playoff was altered accordingly, with teams such as Florida (14% to 4%), Texas (4% to less than 1%) and Virginia Tech (2% to less than 1%) all falling down the Allstate Playoff Predictor's projections.

Two notables that won in shootouts -- Alabama (68% to 66%) and Notre Dame (15% to 14%) -- saw their playoff hopes dip slightly despite victories.

As for those with positive takeaways after Week 6, both Clemson (62% to 75%) and idle Ohio State (69% to 71%) saw their fortunes improve thanks in large part to results around the country.

Here's a complete look at the top of the CFP projections picture after Week 6: