Which conference has the best chance to send multiple teams to the College Football Playoff?

Georgia lost to Alabama on Saturday in a battle of top-three teams, yet the Bulldogs aren't out of the College Football Playoff picture just yet.

The Allstate Playoff Predictor gives the 3-1 Bulldogs a 28% chance at making the playoff, fifth best in the country as of now. Clemson tops the list with an 87% chance, while Alabama is second at 81.6%.

Sure, Georgia's probability of making the playoff dropped significantly (the Bulldogs had a 53% chance at making the playoff and 13% shot at the title last week, but they're now down to 4.9%), but it is in better shape now compared to other one-loss teams.

Florida, which had its matchup with LSU postponed after a COVID-19 spike, saw its playoff hopes dwindle from 14% to 4% last week after the Gators lost to Texas A&M. The Aggies currently have a 0.5% chance at making the playoff, while 4-1 Miami is at 0.4% and 3-1 Virginia Tech has a 0.3% chance.

Things will start changing drastically next weekend when the Big Ten kicks off. Currently, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State are all among the top eight teams to have a shot at making the playoff. Two Pac-12 teams -- Oregon and USC -- also find themselves in the top 10 for playoff odds, and their conference doesn't begin play until Nov. 7.

For now, here is a complete look at the top of the CFP projections picture after Week 7: