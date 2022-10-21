Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee.

Call them the "tier of six" because more likely than not, the College Football Playoff will be made up entirely of that group this year, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.

After a wild Week 7, the playoff picture went from looking like three heavy favorites plus a wild card to six teams fighting for four spots.

Each of the six teams listed above individually has at least a 49% chance at the College Football Playoff, and every other team is below 12%. The chance that the CFP features four teams from that group is 62%.

Best chance to reach the College Football Playoff According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor Rank Team Chance 1 Ohio State 81% 2 Georgia 71% 3 Clemson 54% 4 Alabama 53% 5 Michigan 52% 6 Tennessee 49% 7 Ole Miss 11% 8 Texas 8% 9 USC 8% 10 TCU 6% 11 Oregon 4%

In addition, the 14 most likely playoff combinations exclusively feature those six teams.

The playoff race isn't exactly just six teams fighting for four spots now. Undefeated Ole Miss (11% chance at the playoff) still controls its destiny and would even have an outside shot if it lost to Alabama and finished at 11-1 without winning the SEC West. Texas (8%) has two losses but could still have a chance if it ran the table, particularly since one of those losses was to Alabama. USC (8%) could win out and reach the CFP despite its loss to Utah last weekend. And TCU (6%) is undefeated, too, though FPI is slightly less of a fan of the Horned Frogs than any of the previous teams mentioned, so it thinks it's slightly less likely TCU can take advantage of its favorable position.

So all of those teams could work their way into the playoff. But they are not likely to. And again, the most likely result is that four teams from the tier of six end up in the CFP. Why is that, and what questions do we have about that group? Let's dive in.

Why does Alabama have a better chance at the CFP than Tennessee?

Alabama may have suffered a loss at the hands of the Volunteers, but the Allstate Playoff Predictor does not abide by poll logic. It's true that the Volunteers are undefeated and also could quite conceivably make the playoff as an 11-1 team with a loss to an eventual SEC champion Georgia (therefore likely besting an 11-2 Alabama team). But Alabama and Tennessee are not the same.

Despite Alabama's loss to the Volunteers, FPI considers the Crimson Tide roughly eight points per game better on a neutral field. Therefore: Alabama is just more likely to win games. It's close now, of course, but Alabama is still slightly more likely to reach the CFP.

Can Ohio State and Michigan reach the CFP together?

Absolutely. In fact, there's a 37% chance the two rivals both make it to the CFP, and five of the 10 most likely playoff combinations feature the two rivals.