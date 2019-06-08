        <
        >

          Louisville takes no-hitter to 9th, reaches CWS

          play
          Louisville pitcher loses no-hitter in 9th (0:30)

          Louisville's Bobby Miller loses his no-hitter with no outs in the ninth inning en route to a victory over East Carolina. (0:30)

          4:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Bobby Miller carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Lavey had three RBI and the Cardinals beat East Carolina 12-0 on Saturday to win the NCAA super regional and reach its fourth College World Series since 2013.

          Miller (7-1) hit Chandler Jenkins with a pitch to start the ninth before Thomas Francisco singled through the hole to right to end his bid for the Cardinals' first no-hitter since March 26, 1983, by Dave McCormick against Cincinnati.

          It would have been the eighth no-hitter in NCAA postseason history and the first in a super regional.

          Michael Kirian relieved the sophomore right-hander, who walked off to a standing ovation and hugs from teammates. Miller struck out five, walked two and hit a batter in facing 27 batters.

          Kirian walked Bryant Packard to load the bases before a double play at the plate. He then hit Alec Burleson before Jake Washer's game-ending fly to center to preserve the shutout.

          Louisville earned its fifth trip to Omaha, Nebraska, and second in three years.

          Lavey hit a two-run double in the third and doubled in another run in the ninth for the Cardinals (49-16) who scored three runs each in the second, third, fifth and ninth innings.

          ECU (47-18) was outscored 26-1 with just eight hits this weekend.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices