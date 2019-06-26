Vandy's Rocker fans 11 to force CWS Game 3

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker strikes out 11 Michigan batters in win or go home game for the Commodores. (1:24)

OMAHA, Neb. -- Kumar Rocker struck out 11 while pitching 6⅓ innings of three-hit ball, and Vanderbilt got to Michigan's shaky bullpen in a 4-1 win in Game 2 of the College World Series finals Tuesday night.

The Commodores (58-12) forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park. Michigan is playing for its first national title since 1962, and Vanderbilt is trying for its first since 2014.

Rocker (12-5) set the tone in yet another strong performance. Ten of the 6-foot-4, 255-pound freshman's first 11 pitches were strikes.

Rock Star A look at Kumar Rocker's dominant performance Tuesday night against Michigan:

• Ninth pitcher to strike out 10 or more batters in a CWS finals game. Only Florida's Brady Singer (12 vs. LSU in 2017) has more

• Michigan hitters were 1-for-15 with 11 strikeouts with two strikes

• Threw 74% strikes with his breaking ball and induced 11 swings-and-misses with the pitch

• Five of his 11 strikeouts were on three pitches, his most in a game all season, per Synergy Sports Tech

• Averaged 93.4 mph in first five innings; it dropped to 90.5 mph in the sixth inning after a 32-minute break between pitches

Michigan (50-21) failed to score in the opening inning for the first time in its five CWS games, and five of the first six batters struck out.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Paige (4-1), pitching for the first time since June 8 in regional play, drew the start for Michigan and worked four-plus innings.

The problems for the Wolverines started after Paige departed. The Commodores picked up an unearned run in the fifth, and then Jack Weisenberger, who relieved Benjamin Keizer with two runners on in the sixth, let in two runs on wild pitches to back-to-back batters.

Philip Clarke's ninth homer, against Angelo Smith, made it 4-0.

Rocker worked around two singles, two walks and two errors through six shutout innings. Jack Blomgren singled against him leading off the seventh and a balk put him on second. Rocker struck out Joe Donovan and then left to an ovation from the fans behind the Vanderbilt dugout.

Ako Thomas greeted Tyler Brown with an RBI single for the Wolverines' only run.

Rocker is 10-1 in his past 11 starts, and he's 4-0 in the NCAA tournament with a 0.96 ERA, 44 strikeouts, five walks in 28 innings.

play 0:33 Rocker: Real Vandy comes out when backs against wall Vanderbilt pitcher says his team is built for an elimination game because they play their best when their backs are against the wall.

Other than Jeff Criswell, a starter until the postseason, Michigan's bullpen hadn't been tested until Tuesday. The Wolverines used only three pitchers in winning their first four CWS games, striking out 33, walking seven and posting a 2.25 ERA through 36 innings.

Michigan lost leadoff man and designated hitter Jordan Nwogu to a pulled left quad in the third inning. He was hurt running to first base on a grounder and had to be helped off the field.

Dominic Clemente, a .200 hitter who hasn't had a hit since May 4, took Nwogu's place and struck out looking in his two at-bats.