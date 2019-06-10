Michigan ousts No. 1 UCLA for World Series berth

With Texas Tech trailing by one, Kurt Wilson hits a three-run home run, putting the Red Raiders ahead by two. (0:50)

Ako Thomas drove in two runs with a single, Tommy Henry pitched seven solid innings and Michigan is headed to the College World Series for the first time in 35 years after defeating top-seeded UCLA 4-2 on Sunday night in the deciding game of the Los Angeles Super Regional.

It will be the 46-20 Wolverines' eighth CWS appearance but their first since 1984. It is also the first time since Indiana in 2013 that the Big 10 has had a team advance to Omaha.

UCLA (52-11) is the seventh national top seed since the current format started in 1999 to not make it to the College World Series. The last time it happened was 2015 when the Bruins were eliminated in regional play.

Thomas' one-out single up the middle off Kyle Mora (3-3) in the fifth inning drove in the deciding runs. Henry (10-5) -- who was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of last week's MLB draft -- allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Christian Bullock added two hits and scored two runs for Michigan. The junior left fielder tripled to left center to lead off the ninth and added an insurance run when he scored on Joe Donovan's sacrifice fly.

The Wolverines struck first in the second. Blake Nelson walked with one out, advanced to third on Bullock's double and scored on a fielder's choice by Jack Blomgren. The Bruins tied it in the second when Jake Pries homered to left-center off Henry.

Florida State completed a two-game super regional sweep to run its record to 5-0 in the national tournament with a 5-4 win over LSU in 12 innings.

Vanderbilt and Texas Tech won Game 3s in their super regionals to advance. Louisville earned a CWS spot Saturday.

Florida State (41-21) has reached the NCAA tournament in each of Mike Martin's 40 seasons but barely got in this year. Drew Mendoza delivered the key hit with two outs in the 12th, sending Devin Fontenot's 2-2 pitch into right field to score Mike Salvatore from second for a walk-off win for the Seminoles.

With his wife blowing kisses to him from the stands, Martin pumped his right fist and shouted, "Yes! Yes! Yes!'' before descending the dugout steps after an on-field celebration. Martin, 75, announced after last season that 2019 would be his final year as coach.

Austin Martin hit two of Vanderbilt's five home runs in a 13-2 win over Duke the day after the Commodores' Kumar Rocker threw the first no-hitter in the 20-year super regional era.

Texas Tech's Kurt Wilson hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the fifth and final lead change in an 8-6 win over Oklahoma State.

Mississippi and North Carolina also won and evened their series to force Game 3s on Monday.

Stanford was at Mississippi State in a Game 2 late Sunday.

No. 2 Vanderbilt (54-11) rebounded from an embarrassing 18-5 loss on its home field in Game 1 on Friday to dominate the Blue Devils. Rocker struck out 19 in his no-hitter Saturday, and the Commodores were up 9-1 in the third inning on their way to punching their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2015 and fourth since 2011.

No. 8 Texas Tech (44-18) is in the CWS for the second straight year and fourth time since 2014 after prevailing at home in a back-and-forth series with its Big 12 rival. Tech, down 6-4 in the eighth, pulled within a run when first-round draft pick Josh Jung hit his second homer of the game to bring on Ben Leeper. He walked two batters before Wilson launched a high breaking pitch over the right-field wall.

No. 7 Louisville clinched the first CWS berth on Saturday when it finished a two-game sweep of East Carolina.

In other super regionals, Tyler Keenan tripled, hit one of Ole Miss' four home runs and had four RBIs to lead the Rebels past Arkansas 13-5, and North Carolina's Austin Bergner and Austin Love combined for a shutout in a 2-0 win over Auburn. Game 3s in those series are Monday.

The eight-team CWS opens Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park.